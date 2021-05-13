Ronnie Magro Missing From Upcoming Jersey Shore Trailer

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro avoided felony charges after being arrested for domestic violence, but his latest scandal might have cost him his spot on “Jersey Shore.” The embattled reality star was missing from the trailer for the upcoming season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” while every other castmate was shown. Even Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who quit the show after the disastrous bridesmaid’s speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, made an appearance in the trailer.

“Jersey Shore” fans on Reddit suspected Ronnie was cut from the season because of his domestic violence history. He was still on probation for his case with ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley when he was arrested in Los Angeles on April 22 for an incident that involved his current partner, eyelash technician Saffire Matos.

“Something tells me Ronnie will probably be somewhere in season 4B because if they already did the filming prior to his arrest, what’s done is done but after 4B he’ll be phased away or done with the show most likely,” a viewer wrote on Reddit. “Given recent events putting him in the promo wouldn’t be a good look for MTV.”

Another person on Reddit suspected Ronnie, 35, was “officially removed” from the cast since Drew Tappon — the chief creative officer at her 495 Productions, which produces

“Jersey Shore” — did not include Ronnie’s Twitter handle when promoting the new season. He even mentioned Snooki and DJ Pauly D’s girlfriend Nikki Hall.

“Guys. The party is back!” he tweeted on May 11, sharing an Entertainment Weekly story about the new season.

Fans Shared Change.org Petitions to Get Ronnie Fired

Some fans did not want Ronnie to continue with the series after his most recent arrest. They created multiple Change.org petitions, where they asked MTV to have the star fired from the famous reality TV show.

“We will not watch MTV until they make a formal [announcement] that he has been let go from the show. MTV needs to hold the VICTIMS above Ronnie,” one of the petitions read. “His abuse needs to end. We stand with the victims that were abused at the hands of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. #METOO.”

MTV has not issued a statement about Ronnie’s current standing with the show. Charges against him were dropped by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for lack of evidence.

Ronnie did not issue an apology. “I take all experiences as lessons,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. “You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process. …. Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me!”

Saffire Defended Ronnie After His Arrest

Saffire and Ronnie did not split after his arrest. They both posted pictures of each other to Instagram that showed them hugging, with the “Jersey Shore” star sharing a quote about soul mates.

In a post of her own, Saffire defended her boyfriend and asked for privacy.

“Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there,” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. “With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention.”

“Please leave Ron and I alone,” she continued. “You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support.”

Don’t miss season 4B of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” when it returns Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

