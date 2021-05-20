Ronnie Magro Accused of Gaslighting in Resurfaced Video

Embattled “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Magro was accused of gaslighting one of his old roommates after fans resurfaced a video from season one of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” The scene was posted to Reddit on May 18, where hundreds of fans uploaded the clip. The scene hasn’t exactly aged in Ronnie’s favor following his second domestic violence arrest on April 22.

The video shows the group heading to a club in Miami for the first time since Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino began his sobriety journey, but the conversation soon turned into a fight between Ronnie and Deena Cortese.

It was the first time the group was together without Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who stepped back from the series after “Jersey Shore” ended. The roommates were hurt Sammi ditched them and DJ Pauly D tried to replace her by bringing a sex doll. Everyone in the group thought it was funny except for Deena, and Ronnie didn’t like that Deena was defending his ex-girlfriend.

“You know what D, you are a good person but you play both sides,” he told her in the van en route to the club. “You want to be my friend, you want to be Sam’s friend, but if Sam was talking about me, you wouldn’t be like, ‘Don’t say that about Ron.'”

Deena told Ron she’s never been in that situation because Sammi didn’t bring Ronnie up. “She doesn’t talk about you at all,” the self-proclaimed meatball told him.

Ronnie was shocked. “You’re gonna tell me that in the last year she’s never said anything one bad thing about me?” he asked. “That’s the biggest bulls*** I ever heard in my life. Her life revolved around me.”

Deena continued to defend Sammi. “But it doesn’t anymore,” she told him. “Why would me and Sam talk about you?”

In a confessional with MTV cameras, Deena explained why she wasn’t holding back. “Listen, bitch: I’m not the same person I was in Jersey,” she said. “I’m a grown a** woman. I’m not going to take your f***ing bulls***.”

Ronnie stepped back from the MTV series after he was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors. The felony charges against him were dropped, but he was slapped with a probation violation and is due in court on June 29. The first instance involved ex-girlfriend Jen Harley and the second included his current partner, lash technician Saffire Matos. Ronnie and Jen share 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky togehter.

Fans Took Issue With The ‘Family Vacation’ Clip

When the argument between Deena and Ronnie reached its pinnacle Deena accused him of being self-absorbed and fans agreed.

“Ron is a narcissist & gaslights so much! He gets riled up at Deena here for saying Sam moved on lol,” the original poster wrote. The clip garnered more than 300 upvotes and dozens of comments.

“Ew. This clip made me hate him even more. And I didn’t think that was possible,” the most popular comment says. “Good for Deena standing up to that POS.”

“This video pisses me off every time,” another person added. “Ron is a fucking narcissist. The way he mocks Deena’s stuttering is infuriating.”

Ronnie Is Working on His Mental Health

Since his second domestic violence arrest, Ronnie has vowed to work on his mental health. He’s shared several updates via Instagram where he’s talking about taking care of himself.

“I want to thank all my friends, family and fans who have been supportive through my journey to finding my mental health and happiness,” the “Jersey Shore” star wrote on May 15, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Ronnie, 35, said he would be getting help when he announced he was stepping away from “Jersey Shore.”

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ronnie said in a statement on May 13. “My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

