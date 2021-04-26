Ronnie Magro’s Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence on His Arrest

Saffire Matos, the girlfriend of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro, issued a statement about her partner’s domestic violence arrest. It was suspected that Saffire was involved in an incident that led to Ronnie’s April 22 arrest in Los Angeles, but she was never identified in any police reports. After days of silence, Saffire took to Instagram on April 26 to issue a statement on the Jersey Shore star’s latest scandal.

The response was posted to her Instagram story:

Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy, please. Thanks for all your support.

Ronnie was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, reported People. The MTV personality was released from behind bars after posting a $100,000 bond.

Ronnie is one year into serving his 36-month long probation after copping a plea deal in 2019 for a domestic violence case. The MTV star pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest for the incident that involved ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley. He was ordered to finish a yearlong domestic violence class, to pay $20,000 to a women’s shelter in Los Angeles, and serve 30 days of community service.

Ronnie Said He Would Avoid Trouble Because of His Celebrity

Ronnie, 35, hasn’t publicly responded to the arrest. In private text messages that were exposed by Jenn’s current boyfriend, mononymously known as Joe. Ronnie apparently said his recent arrest wouldn’t stick because of his celebrity.

“Get the facts straight dumb fk. [If] I hit a woman I’d be in jail. [Obviously] it was a mistake on LAPD! I hope ur next kid dies inside you,” the star was accused of writing to an anonymous woman, as shown in a screenshot shared by Joe. “B****. U belong in a cage like the big bird u look like.”

“It’ll always hold up in my favor,” he said in another message shared by Joe. “Do you know who the fk I am? LMAO If you don’t ask your girls.”

Joe added: “It’ll always hold up in your favor ‘do you know who I am?’ I’m crying so you can beat girls up and it’s going to hold up bc you’re on the Jersey Shore?? #CancelRon”

Jenn and Ronnie dated on and off for two years and have a 3-year-old daughter together. They broke up for good in 2019 following their domestic violence incident.

Jenn Teased She Might Want Full Custody of Their Daughter

Jenn insinuated she might use Ronnie’s recent arrest as a way to get full custody of their daughter, Ariana Sky. She had to drive from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to pick up their daughter since Ariana was in Ronnie’s care at the time of his arrest.

While she was driving to get her she wrote on Instagram, “I want my baby home” and, “Last time I’m ever making this drive.”

While some Jersey Shore fans might be surprised to see Saffire sticking up for Ronnie, Jenn predicted this might happen. “She’s probably getting guilt trip so bad right now, and being conditioned that somehow this is her fault, and SHE did this 🤦‍♀️ it’s not the first time won’t be the last,” the IG influencer shared.

