Ronnie Magro Shares ‘Loyalty’ Post Amid Jersey Shore Rumors

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Magro seemingly responded to rumors that his co-stars didn’t want to film with him after his most recent arrest. The MTV alum posted about his “core values” after a report from The Sun claimed that his old roommates didn’t want to film with him anymore because they were afraid it would be bad for their images.

Ronnie, 35, shared a picture of printed words that contained the values he holds in high regard. They included safety, God’s will, family, purpose, mindfulness, growth, spirituality, honesty, monogamy and helpfulness. At the top of the list was loyalty, which he highlighted in bright yellow. The message considered several spelling mistakes, which Redditors mocked him for.

In his following post, Ronnie talked about his mental health “journey.”

“I want to thank all my friends, family and fans who have been supportive through my journey to finding my mental health and happiness,” the “Jersey Shore” star wrote on May 15, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Ronnie was arrested on April 22 for suspicion of intimate partner violence after an altercation with his current girlfriend Saffire Matos. The charges were ultimately dropped due to lack of evidence, but Ronnie is now facing a parole violation. He is slated to appear in front of a Los Angeles judge on June 29.

The “Jersey Shore” star pleaded no contest in May 2020 for his October 2019 arrest involving ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. He was ordered to three years of probation, 30 days of community service, and told to donate $20,000 to a Los Angeles women’s shelter.

Reports Claimed Ronnie’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Are Worried About His ‘Mental Stability’

Shortly after Ronnie announced he would be taking a step back from “Jersey Shore” to work on himself, a report from The Sun surfaced claiming his co-stars didn’t want to work with him because they didn’t think Ronnie was mentally stable right now.

“They feel he is a ticking time bomb and he makes all of them look bad,” an insider told the publication on May 14. “The entire cast has said they don’t want to film with him because they believe he is not mentally stable.”

“They were uncomfortable filming with him moving forward,” the person continued. “The cast doesn’t know if Ronnie has been politely fired. He has been part of the filming until now, but they don’t know if anything he has filmed will air.”

Saffire Defended Ronnie After His Arrest

Upon Ronnie being released from prison on $100,000 bail, Saffire issued a statement where she asked for privacy. She also claimed there was a false narrative about her boyfriend circulating on the internet and cautioned people not to believe misinformation.

“I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention,” the lash technician wrote on her Instagram story. “Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day.”

Ronnie and I are fine,” she continued. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in the fall.

