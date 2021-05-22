Ronnie Magro Passes on Rehab After Arrest: Report

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Magro is skipping out on rehab after he was arrested for felony domestic violence, a May 17 report by The Sun claimed. The MTV alum vowed to work on his mental health following the incident, saying he was going to bow out from “Jersey Shore” while he got help.

However, an insider who spoke with The Sun said professional help at a facility was not in the cards for Ronnie. “He is not in rehab yet. He’s saying he isn’t ready for rehab,” the source told the publication.”He is trying to say he can get better with mental help without going to a facility.”

Ronnie, 35, was detained on April 22 for suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors. He was released the following day on $100,000 bail and the charges were ultimately dropped due to lack of evidence. While Ronnie’s first incident involved ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, the second occurrence included current girlfriend Saffire Matos.

Ronnie and Jen share 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky together.

The MTV alum may not appear in season four of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” when it airs on June 3. Though he filmed with the cast, Ronnie’s scenes might be cut out of the upcoming season. Nicole “Snooki Polizzi, who previously said she had “retired” from the series, made a cameo appearing in the trailer for season four. It’s unclear if she’s come out of retirement, or if she has officially rejoined the cast.

Ronnie’s Lawyers Said He Was Seeking Medical Treatment

If Ronnie does not go to rehab, he might be going against what his legal counsel advised. After the charges against him were dropped by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Ronnie’s attorneys said he was getting professional help.

“As for Ronnie personally, he is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time,” his team said in a May 13 announcement, as noted by E! Online. “His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself and better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter.”

Ronnie Said ‘All Experiences Are Lessons’

After being released from jail, Ronnie took to Instagram on April 26 to issue a statement via Instagram about his situation.

“I take all experiences as lessons,” the father-of-one wrote. “You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn’t [sic]! But I guess they call it the weeding process.” Ronnie concluded, “Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me!”

He’s continued to issue multiple statements via Instagram. In one of them, Ronnie said he’s been ignoring his mental health for years.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on,” Ronnie penned.”This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Don’t miss season four B of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” when it returns Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

