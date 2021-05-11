Ronnie Magro Shares Saffire Matos Relationship Update

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Magro was mocked by viewers after he shared an update on his relationship with girlfriend Saffire Matos. Both partners showed support for each other on social media after he was arrested for domestic violence on April 22. The star wasn’t charged and was released from prison the following day after posting $100,000 bond.

Saffire, 29, and Ronnie, 35, confirmed they were still together by sharing the same quote about soul mates on May 10, per Us Weekly.

A soulmate is someone who challenges you to be better, someone who can’t stand seeing you sad, someone who stays faithful, loyal and committed to you, someone who helps take care of you when you’re sick, someone who stands by your side through the good days and the bad days, and someone who wants to grow old and grey with you.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges against Ronnie after they determined they didn’t have enough evidence, TMZ reported. The case is now in the hands of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. The “Jersey Shore” star could still be charged with a misdemeanor.

The MTV personality is still on probation for a domestic violence case with his ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley. Together Jenn and Ronnie share 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky together.

Ronnie Was Accused of Using Mental Illness as an ‘Excuse’

Ronnie and Saffire also shared the same photo that showed them riding in a vehicle together wearing winter coats. Ronnie added Justin Bieber’s song “Unstable” to the photo, which prompted a backlash from viewers who accused him of “using” mental illness as an excuse to be violent with women.

“Lol the song name…” a netizen wrote, sharing a screenshot of the Instagram story picture to Reddit. The post became one of the most popular updates on the “Jersey Shore” subreddit, garnering hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments.

“The song choice is just creepy and this whole thing is enabling and possessive, and, and, and,” the top comment said. “ETA: the fact that he’s using ‘mental illness’ as an excuse to be a woman beater is legit one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard.”

“I was thinking the exact same thing,” another person added. “Now all of a sudden he’s blaming 10 years of being a piece of shit on “mental illness”. He’s gonna ride that horse straight into the ground.”

Saffire Stood by Ronnie’s Side After His Arrest

Saffire issued a statement days after Ronnie’s arrest, where she claimed there was “misleading information” circling around the internet.

“Ronnie and I are fine,” the lash technician wrote after her boyfriend was released. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention.”

“Please leave Ron and I alone,” she continued. “You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy, please. Thanks for all your support.”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is slated to return to MTV on June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

