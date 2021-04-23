Fans Think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Should Be Fired From ‘Jersey Shore’

Jersey Shore fans think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro should be fired. The reality star was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday for suspicion of domestic violence. Ronnie was released Thursday after posting $100,000 bail and he was picked up in a white Mercedes, according to TMZ.

Ronnie had been on 36 months probation as part of a plea deal in a 2019 domestic violence case that involved his ex, Jenn Harley. At the time, he was accused of assaulting his ex and threatening her with a knife, before being tased and arrested on a kidnapping charge after hiding in a bathroom with his toddler daughter, Ariana Sky. Ronnie pleaded not guilty to seven charges against him and avoided jail time with the May 2020 plea deal, per Just Jared.

Ronnie’s Ex-Girlfriend Was Not Involved in the New Incident

A source told Radar Online that Ronnie was taken into custody for felony domestic violence and was booked by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

“The incident involved Ortiz-Magro and an ‘intimate partner,'” a source told the outlet. “The woman claimed to have injuries as a result of Ronnie.”

The outlet also reported that Ronnie’s ex-girlfriend, Jenn Harley, was not involved in the incident and was in Las Vegas at the time. The insider said Ronnie’s ex was “desperately trying to get her daughter” out of L.A. and “away from the scary situation.” The 3-year-old was spending time in L.A. with her dad when he was involved in the alleged altercation. The source said the little girl was put under the care of Ronnie’s brother following the arrest.

Following his toxic on and off relationship with Jenn Harley, Ronnie was reported to be dating Staten Island native Saffire Matos as of last fall. Longtime Jersey Shore viewers also know he had a volatile relationship with co-star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola throughout the first six seasons of the MTV reality show.

Ronnie Disabled Comments on Instagram But ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Took to Twitter to Demand His Firing From the MTV Reality Show

Ronnie recently finished filming the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s fourth season, but some fans think those episodes should be his last. Following the longtime MTV star’s latest violent arrest, he disabled comments on his Instagram page, likely due to the backlash he was receiving. But many viewers took to Twitter to demand that Ronnie be cut from the cast of the long-running reality show, which was rebooted on MTV in 2018.

“When is MTV gonna fire Ronnie from Jersey Shore! Enough is enough this man has multiple domestic violence cases !!!“ one viewer tweeted. “He needs to hit rock bottom!”

“MTV Are you finally going to fire Ronnie Ortiz-Magro like you should have done the first time he was arrested for domestic violence? Enough is enough. #Accountability,” another added.

“When is @MTV going to fire Ronnie? Like how many domestic violence incidents is too many?” another viewer asked.

Others think Jersey Shore should be canceled altogether.

“MTV When is it enough? Fire Ronnie and/or cancel Jersey Shore,” another fan wrote.

