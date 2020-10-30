Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Pictured With New Girlfriend

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted a picture to Instagram that showed him kissing his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos. The photo was a surprise to one of Ronnie’s Jersey Shore cast members, who were curious about whether or not the MTV personality was single anymore.

“BearCations!!!!” he wrote in the first photo, possibly a reference to Saffire’s Staten Island business, Lashes by Bear. “You can’t force happiness, when you know it’s real you realize it eventually chooses you!”

Co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wrote “Ronnie Taken” and Vinny Guadagnino, also known as the Keto Guido asked, “What in the single Ronnie is goin on here?!”

Jersey Shore alum weren’t the only ones who had something to say. Ronnie’s new love interest said in the comments, “Thankful for you.” Since Saffire’s face was partially hidden in the pictures, some of Ronnies followers wondered if he had reconnected with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. He and Jen share 2-year-old daughter Ariana Sky together.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the couple started dating, but their trip to Dorado Reef in Puerto Rico is the first time they made their flirtation known on social media. Despite being “totally smitten” with each other, they’re not official, an insider told E! Online.

“She isn’t his girlfriend yet and they are taking it slow, but they really do like each other a lot. She’s very sweet to Ron,” the person said.

Ronnie isn’t the only one who’s moving on. On the same day that Ron showed up on Instagram with a new lady, Jenn debuted her new man, businessman Justin Hensley.

Jen Slammed Ronnie For Moving Away From Their Daughter

The exes might be moving on, but there’s still some bitterness that remains between them. She was not pleased when the father-of-one moved to Los Angeles, while she and her daughter live in Las Vegas. The confession emerged during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

She said they tried to make things work. “Too many wh*es involved. I want a family man, not a 35-year-old going on 25,” she wrote as noted by Us Weekly.

Jen added that she’ll “love him always” and she used to miss him but not any longer. “Just honestly bitter about him moving to a diff state away from his daughter,” she said.

The Exes Have A Volatile Past

Despite being on-and-off-again for years, the duo called it quits for good after an alleged domestic violence incident in October 2019. Ariana Sky was reportedly present for the event, which ended with Ronnie being charged with seven misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges the following month and accepted a plea deal of 36 months of probation.

Ronnie wasn’t permitted to see their daughter until they reached a custody agreement in May. “Glad to announce that all aspects related to the incident that occurred on October 4, 2019, have been resolved,” Jen’s lawyer Lisa Bloom told The Sun. “Ronnie and Jenn want to put this incident behind them and focus on being the best parents they can be for Ariana Sky.”

Don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it premieres on Thursday, November 19, on MTV at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: Ronnie Magro’s Charges Are Dropped for Jen Harley Domestic Violence