Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returning to ‘Jersey Shore’?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is a former “Jersey Shore” cast member and has appeared on its spin-off series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” In May 2021, E! News reported he revealed on Instagram Stories that he was bidding farewell to “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long. My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter [Ariana Sky Magro],” disclosed the 35-year-old.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Claims His Leave of Absence Was Not Permanent

According to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, his leave of absence was temporary. TMZ reported that his “departure came in the wake of his domestic violence arrest.” The publication noted that “he ended up dodging criminal charges in the case.” While speaking to TMZ on August 26, the reality television star shared that he is “four months sober [and] quit drinking.” He also discussed his “Jersey Shore” hiatus.

“I stepped away from it to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman [Saffire Matos],” said the father-of-one.

Ortiz-Magro then asserted that he will be featured in “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 5.

“I’ll be back and all the fans love me and I love them too, so I’m going to give them what they want and I’ll see them soon,” said the 35-year-old.

He noted that he has “stay[ed] in contact with the producers” and will appear “hopefully [at] the end of season 5.” Ortiz-Magro also discussed his future nuptials and noted that his “Jersey Shore” co-stars are welcomed to the wedding.

“Everyone gets invited. We’re family at the end of the day. You know, we grew up together. 12 years strong. So, you know, their family forever. They’re always going to be family,” explained Ortiz-Magro.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Has Discussed Filming ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

On an August episode of her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi discussed filming the fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and did not mention Ortiz-Magro. The MTV star shared, however, that fans “are going to love next season.”

“It kind of brings the o.g. vibes of us, you know, like having fun,” said Polizzi.

The 33-year-old stated that the cast has to follow COVID-19 regulations during the production of season 5.

“It’s hard because we can’t go out because of COVID so a lot of places won’t let us film, you know, MTV has COVID protocols,” stated the mother-of-three. “So we can’t go anywhere we want because everyone has to be tested, has to be safe, masks and everything, so it’s hard for us to actually like, you know, go out to a club and enjoy each other. But this season, we already filmed a ton and me and the girls are having brunch, we’re drinking. We get drunk on Deena’s playground set. It’s literally her kids and we’re on it like infants.”

