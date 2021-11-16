Are Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Saffire Matos Having Relationship Issues?

“Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, of “Jersey Shore” fame, proposed to Saffire Matos in June 2021. Four months later, the couple celebrated their engagement with a lavish party. Ortiz-Magro uploaded an Instagram video that showed details from the celebration, including a rose wall and a doughnut wall.

“What an amazing day! Thank you for everyone who came to share this special moment with us,” wrote Ortiz-Magro in the post’s caption.

In Touch Weekly Reported Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Saffire Matos’ Relationship May Be Tumultuous

Despite the October 2021 engagement party, the couple may be having some relationship issues, as reported by In Touch Weekly. An insider described Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with his fiancee as tumultuous “for the past few weeks.”

“They get into fights just like normal couples would but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart. Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth. Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately. That’s not to say it’s over for good. They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other,” stated the source.

In Touch Weekly reported that Ortiz-Magro had legal issues in April 2021. According to TMZ, the MTV personality was “arrested because cops say [Matos] had visible marks on her body when they showed up, responding to her call for help.” Following the incident, Matos shared a message on Instagram Stories, where she asserted that “Ronnie and [her] are fine.” She also urged fans to “leave Ron and [her] alone.”

“You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please,” wrote Matos.

TMZ reported that Ortiz-Magro was not “charged in his domestic violence case.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Spoke About Saffire Matos’ Relationship With His Daughter During a November 2020 Interview

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley welcomed their daughter, Ariana Sky, in 2018. During a November 2020 In Touch Weekly interview, alongside his “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars, Ortiz-Magro shared that Matos has interacted with his 3-year-old child.

“She has met my daughter, my daughter loves her. I think she likes her better than me, which kind of weirds me out a little bit. [laughs] but I think that’s a great thing at the same time,” said the reality television personality.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Ortiz-Magro shared how becoming a father has impacted his life.

“Fatherhood changed me a lot. I feel like that it’s given me purpose. It’s given me meaning. I’ve done so many different things because of ‘Jersey Shore.’ Things that I have done that I couldn’t dream about. And you know, this — the feeling that you get from that, it’s just like, ‘Wow.’ But the feeling that you get from being a father just surpasses that so many times,” shared Ortiz-Magro.

During the interview, he shared that he was willing to make sacrifices for his daughter.

“I’ve done so much for myself I feel like I need to sacrifice the next couple of years just to do what I can to be the best father,” explained the MTV star.

