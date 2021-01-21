Is This ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Single Again?

A little more than a week ago, Jersey Shore fans caught on to some potential trouble in paradise. Now, it seems there is more data to support the rumors that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Saffire Matos have split.

As previously reported by Heavy, fans were quick to notice that Ronnie wasn’t posting on social media as much, and, when he was, his girlfriend was noticeable absent. Then, it looked like Ronnie quietly unfollowed Saffire, but then followed her again, suggesting the two had maybe had a fight but were able to make up.

On Thursday, Ronnie posted some interesting quotes on his Instagram story, and one in particular had fans curious about his relationship once more.

“What breaks you won’t heal you. What loves you won’t leave you,” the quote read. He followed that up with a post about self-worth.

“You’re so hard on yourself. Take a moment. Sit back. Marvel at your life: at the grief that softened you, at the heartache that wisened you, at the suffering that strengthened you. Despite everything, you still grow. Be proud of this,” the post read.

Neither Ronnie or Saffire have confirmed or denied the split rumors. They have been dating since last fall.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Saffire Matos No Longer Follow Each Other on Instagram & He Hasn’t Posted a Photo With Her Since January 7

A scroll through Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s followers, and the list of the people he is following, will have one person noticeably missing; Saffire. It’s unclear when the two stopped following each other — or why — but it appears as though their relationship is going through a rough patch, at the very least, based on this information.

In addition to no longer following one another, the last time Saffire appeared on Ronnie’s feed was at the beginning of the month. The Jersey Shore star shared a photo of himself with his lady with the caption, “I am thankful for you everyday.” You can see the photo above.

Saffire commented on the photo, writing, “my handsome. Two bears, my best friend and lover in one.” Her comment is still on the photo.

Ronnie has had a few relationships where things go south because of a fight, and then he and his girl rekindle their love — and that could be what’s happening between him and Saffire. Ronnie hasn’t deleted his Instagram photos with Saffire, so there could still be hope for these two.

A Recent Report Suggest Ronnie Is Ready to ‘Settle Down’ With Saffire Matos

Despite all signs pointing to a split, Hollywood Life recently ran a story about how Ronnie’s friends are thrilled for him and Saffire.

“Ronnie’s friends are so thrilled for him. They haven’t seen him this happy in a long time. Since Ronnie’s been dating Saffire he can’t stop smiling and they feel like they got the old ‘Ron’ back. The fun-loving, laughing, positive guy that they’ve always known,” the unnamed source told the outlet.

“Their relationship is completely different than anything Ronnie has had in the past and his friends wouldn’t be surprised if Saffire was ‘the one.’ Ronnie is absolutely crazy about her and they could see him settling down… You can tell that Saffire genuinely supports Ronnie and treats him with respect. That’s all he’s ever wanted is to get back the love that he gives,” the source added.

