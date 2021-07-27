Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Confirms Split From Christian Biscardi

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is a single lady. After months of fan speculation about her relationship, the former “Jersey Shore” star confirmed she is single more than two years after announcing her engagement to Christian Biscardi.

Giancola confirmed her relationship status in a new TikTok video. In a Q&A set to music, she answered several questions via a series of captions.

In response to the question, “Are you single?” Giancola wrote,“ Yes.” When asked, “Are you happy?” she replied, “YESSS!”

The big “no” that Giancola gave was in answer to the question, “Are you coming back to ‘Jersey Shore?”

You can see Giancola’s TikTok below:

Fans Had Been Speculating on Giancola’s Relationship For Months

While it’s unclear exactly when the couple broke up, in March 2020, one year after she accepted a proposal from Biscardi after two years of dating, Giancola shared a photo from the bridal shop Castle Couture, where she “said yes to the dress.” But further wedding updates stopped soon after.

Giancola and her fiance were supposed to tie the knot last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to postpone their wedding twice, according to Us Weekly.

Fans also noticed that Giancola 34, and Biscardi, 31, no longer appeared to be following each other on Instagram. According to In Touch Weekly, Biscardi also removed most of his photos of Giancola from his social media pages and changed his Facebook relationship status to “single.”

Biscardi also appeared from the couple’s YouTube channel, after making his last cameo in December 2020

Biscardi Skipped Giancola’s Store Opening In June 2021

The breakup buzz hit a new level when Giancola arrived solo at the recent opening of her boardwalk boutique, Sweetheart Coast, in Ocean City, New Jersey, in June. Attendees at the event noted while Giancola’s mother and sister were at the grand opening, but Giancola’s fiance was nowhere to be seen. In addition, the former “Jersey Shore” star did not have a ring on her finger as she greeted fans.

An insider told In Touch that Giancola was “clearly hiding” her left hand in her pocket as she posed with fans at her store’s grand opening event, and when she realized that her ring-free hand was exposed, she would “put it back in [her pocket].”

“Sammi was not wearing her engagement ring,” another source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. “She was posing for photos with her left hand in her pocket.”

Another attendee told E! News that “everyone was speculating about” Giancola’s relationship once it was “obvious” she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

“She didn’t mention her fiancé or wedding,” the source added. “Her sister and her mom both attended, but Christian wasn’t there. It was noticeable.”

While Giancola is no longer engaged, she has put on a happy face in public as she focuses on her business ventures. A source told Us that at the Sweetheart Coast store opening, the ex MTV star was in a “good mood” as she mingled with her fans.

“[She] had a genuine smile when she spoke to people,” the insider added of Giancola.

