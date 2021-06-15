Sammi Giancola’s Engagement Status Questioned at Meet & Greet

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola greeted fans at the opening of her new store located on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk, but attendees couldn’t help notice that she was missing something. At the opening of her long-awaited boutique Sweetheart Coast, the “Jersey Shore” alum was spotted not wearing her engagement ring on her left hand two years after accepting a proposal from Christian Biscardi, an insider told Us Weekly.

“Sammi was not wearing her engagement ring,” the source told the outlet. “She was posing for photos with her left hand in her pocket.”

A second eyewitness told In Touch that Giancola was “clearly hiding” her left hand as she posed with fans at her grand opening event.

“She was posing for photos with her left hand in her pocket,” the source told In Touch of Giancola’s behavior at her store opening. “When she realized that her [ring-free] hand was exposed, she put it back in [her pocket].”

And a third source told E! News that “everyone was speculating about” Giandola once it was “obvious’ she wasn’t wearing her ring.

“She didn’t mention her fiancé or wedding,” the insider told E! “Her sister and her mom both attended, but Christian wasn’t there. It was noticeable.”

Giancola’s Relationship With Biscardi Has Long Been Questioned By Fans

Giancola’s ring-free appearance has fans continuing to question the status of her relationship with Biscardi. In March 2020, one year after she got engaged to the entrepreneur/auto enthusiast, Giancola shared a photo from the Castle Couture bridal boutique and revealed that she “said yes to the dress.” The longtime couple was forced to postpone their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, some think they’ve split for good.

Not only do Giancola and Biscardi no longer appear to be following each other on Instagram, but the former MTV reality star erased her fiance’s name from her bio, according to ScreenRant. Biscardi also appeared to clean up his social media page by removing most of the photos of him with Giancola. In June 2021, In Touch Weekly reported that his Facebook relationship status was set to single.

There had been clues that Giancola pushed Biscardi for an engagement two years into their relationship. When their engagement was announced in 2019, Giancola called it “the best day” of her life, per Us Weekly,” while Biscardi noted that he was “equally thrilled that no one is going to tell me to put a ring on it 76,000 times a day.”

Giancola Was In Good Spirits at Her Store Opening & Shared Photos From the Event With Her Fans

While her relationship status is still questionable, the Us Weekly source said Giancola was in great spirits at the opening of her brick-and-mortar store in Ocean City. Not only did the “Jersey Shore” fan-favorite look stunning in a floral jumpsuit, but the insider told the outlet that Giancola appeared to be “in a good mood,” and “had a genuine smile when she spoke to people” at the meet and greet.

On her Instagram story, Giancola later shared photos of a lavish balloon arch display created by Just in Time Events outside of her new store as well colorful cocktails, charcuterie boards, and cannolis from LaSasso’s Mangia Bene in Hammonton, New Jersey.

