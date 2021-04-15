Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Shares Big News With Fans

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared huge news about her latest business venture. After months of teasing that she was working on something new, the former Jersey Shore star posted a video on Instagram to announce that she is opening a store called Sweetheart Coast.

“It is officially time I announce what Sweetheart Coast is all about,” the 34-year-old ex-reality star told fans in the video, which can be seen below. “I’ve been working on it so, so hard.”

In her video message, Sammi, who first teased her new venture in November 2020 with a cryptic social media page, thanked fans for being “so patient” as she worked on it, explaining that she wanted everything to be “perfect” before she announced her new store.

Sweetheart Coast will open this summer at the Jersey Shore, but it won’t be located in Seaside Heights, where the original MTV reality show was filmed.

Sammi Gave Details About Her Store In a New Video

In 2013, Sammi opened an online shop, SweetheartStyles.com. In the video filmed at her new store, she said the venture has been her “baby” for so long and explained that after running her successful e-commerce site for so long, she felt it was time to branch off into some other things.

“Sweetheart Coast is a fun, fashionable clothing, accessories, home decor gift boutique that will be coming to Ocean City, New Jersey this summer,” she said.

Sammi also showed off photo of her storefront which features a navy blue and white striped awning and her Sweetheart Coast logo. She added that the “fun, fashionable boutique” will be located on the boardwalk in the popular beach town. Sammi noted that Ocean City is her “favorite place on earth” and that she has been vacationing there since she was a child.

“There couldn’t have been a better place for me to open a store than here,” she said.

Sammi said the store has a “fun, beachy vibe” and will feature items from Sweetheart Styles as well as new items only available in-store. She urged fans to come shop and teased that they might even see her there.

Sammi Is Not the Only ‘Jersey Shore’ Alum to Open a Store

Sammi is not the first Jersey Shore star to open a brick-and-mortar store. Sammi’s former co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi opened The Snooki Shop in 2018 in Madison, New Jersey, and she opened a second location in Beacon, NY last year, per ScreenRant. The mom of three also has an online Snooki Shop that sells her signature fashion, accessories, and beauty products.

In addition, Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley recently announced she is opening a “concept” clothing store called Heavenly Flower at a megamall mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The shop will launch in May at the Garden Court at American Dream and will feature maternity clothing and coordinating “mommy and me” outfits for fashionable moms and their kids, according to NJ.com.

JWoww is said to love the popular megamall and often shops there with her kids Meilani, 6, and Greyson, 4. In a statement, the new store owner described her Heavenly Flower collection as “fun, stylish and affordable for women and kids” and said the ship is a “longtime dream” of hers.

