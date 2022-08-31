Fans Flood Sammi Giancola’s Instagram with Comments About Having a Baby

Fans have been bombarding “Jersey Shore” alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s comment section of her latest Instagram post with comments about her having a baby.

The image, which was posted August 29, 2022 with the caption “Love my friends❤️,” is Giancola in the middle of two women, both of whom are pregnant.

Giancola’s followers took to the comment section to discuss Giancola having a baby. “@sammisweetheart you’re next❤️,” one fan wrote. “Sammy is that a sign?” Another user echoed. “Now sweetheart you need a baby belly Now [sic]😂😂❤️💙,” commented another fan.

One follower defended Giancola against the barrage of comments “Everyone needs to leave her alone about NEEDING a baby. Not every women [sic] wants to have kids!! And no one knows if someone does, but is suffering from fertility issues. Mind your own uterus !!”

Not the first time

This isn’t the first time fans have saturated the MTV personality’s Instagram comment section about having a child. The same thing happened in November 2019 when she posted a picture holding a baby with the caption “My little sweet pea.”

Fans’ comments were similar to the ones on her most recent post. One user wrote “Being a mom would look so good on you.” While another wrote “We are waiting for you to have a sweet little pea,” according to an In Touch Weekly article about her fans’ “baby fever” at the time.

Even her former co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi joined in commenting “You look gorgeous! Especially with a baby on your hip!” when Giancola posted a photo to Instagram in February 2019 holding who she called her “handsome mushy angel nephew” in the caption of her post.

Giancola has yet to reply to or acknowledge any comments speculating or inquiring about a baby.

Rocky relationships

Giancola was a regular on MTV’s original Jersey Shore series and watching her explosive, on-again-off-again relationship with then-cast mate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro every week brought viewers on the roller coaster relationship along with them.

The couple got together during the first few episodes of the series in 2009 and it devolved into what Life & Style magazine called “one of the most horrifying portrayals of a toxic relationship on television,” in an article detailing the low points in the relationship.

The couple finally parted ways for good in 2014 after five tumultuous years, Giancola confirmed to E! News. She declined to join MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation series, writing that she wanted “to avoid potentially toxic situations,” in a March 30, 2018 Instagram post.

Giancola became engaged to fellow New Jersey native Christian Biscardi in March of 2019 after dating two years, according to ET Online. The couple was planning for a Fall 2020 wedding, and even had things like bridesmaids dresses picked out, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed their plans, Us Weekly confirmed.

In a 2021 TikTok video answering fans’ questions, Giancola confirmed the couple’s split. In the trend video, a few questions appear on the screen to a music beat. Among them were “Are you single?” and “Are you happy?” Giancola responded “Yes” to both.

Before the video, fans had been speculating about whether the couple parted ways after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and Giancola was spotted in public without her engagement ring.

Giancola is currently dating Justin May. The couple both posted on their Instagram feeds to celebrate their one year anniversary on August 1.