Will Sammi Giancola Return to ‘Jersey Shore’ Now That Ronnie Is Gone?

Could Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola make an appearance on “Jersey Shore” now that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is no longer on the show?

This is the question on many fans’ minds following Ronnie’s announcement that he’s taking some time away from the reality show. The decision came just a couple of weeks after TMZ reported that Ronnie had been arrested for domestic violence.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long. My number one goal now if facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter,” Ronnie wrote in a post on his Instagram Story on May 13.

It didn’t take long for “Jersey Shore” fans to suggest that MTV should bring Sammi back. Since Ronnie and Sammi previously dated — and were known to have a toxic relationship — some think that Ronnie’s absence would be the perfect time to Sammi to come back, whether it be for one episode or a whole season.

“Bring Sammi back now,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Ronnie’s departure.

“Ok now please bring Sam back pls [sic],” added another.

“Petition to bring Sammi back,” a third wrote in all caps.

“OMG IMAGINE firing Ron to bring Sammi back in time for another Legacy Castle wedding in JERSEY!!!!” a fourth commented.

It is highly unlikely, however, that Sammi would ever agree to return to the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sammi Previously Said She Wanted to ‘Avoid Potentially Toxic Situations’

When “Jersey Shore” ended, Sammi seemed content moving on with her life. She and Ronnie went their separate ways, and she went on to find the love of her life and get engaged, according to Us Weekly.

When it came time for the reboot, titled “Jersey Shore: Family Reunion,” Sammi’s name wasn’t listed amongst her former roommates — she decided to sit this one out.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS,” she wrote in an Instagram post back in 2018, when “JSFR” premiered.

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to ‘Jersey Shore’ and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days,” her statement continued.

Since her time on the “Shore,” Sammi has started her own business called “Sweetheart Coast” selling jewelry, women’s clothing, and home decor. Her 2020 wedding to Christian Biscardi was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Us Weekly, but they are still planning on tying the knot.

Sammi Is no Longer Close With Her Roommates

When Sammi left “Jersey Shore,” she left “Jersey Shore.”

Last year, during an Instagram Live, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese talked a little bit about Sammi after Deena found out that she wasn’t invited to her wedding — and that Sammi unfriended her on Facebook.

“To be honest, I have no idea why I’m not invited to Sam’s wedding. I did nothing but speak up for her throughout all the seasons, and then all of a sudden I found out that she unfollowed me and then didn’t invite me to the wedding. So I think she wants nothing to do with ‘Jersey Shore.’ If that’s what that is, then that’s what that is. I have no hard feelings toward her,” Deena said, according to app.

Meanwhile, Jenni “JWoww” Farley said that she understands why Sammi doesn’t want anything to do with “Jersey Shore” anymore.

“It’s understandable. She came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. There’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain [events, like her wedding]. I wish we could talk to her about it,” Jenni told InTouch Weekly back in April 2020.

Jenni also previously admitted that she would love to have Sammi back on the show.

“I miss her! I don’t know where our relationship, like why — I don’t even know what to say about it. …I never had ill will and totally respect her choices in life. I just wish we still had the relationship. ..I would love to be able to have her back on the show and be able to be friends with her again and talk to her on the regular,” Jenni said in a YouTube video.

It seems as though there are no hard feelings between the former roommates, but Sammi also seems like she would turn down an opportunity to return to “Jersey Shore,” based on what she has said in the past. Of course, anything is possible, especially when it comes to reality television, right?!

