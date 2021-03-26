Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Shows Off Killer Abs

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed off her rock-hard abs in a new Instagram photo. The former Jersey Shore star posed in workout pants and a sports bra as she flaunted the results of her hard workouts by sharing a mirror selfie.

Sammi captioned the pic by joking that she hoped her abs would still be there after she ate breakfast. The photo received thousands of likes and comments from her followers, including a flexed bicep emoji from her former costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Other fans told Sammi she is “body goals” and that she looks better now than she did when she was on Jersey Shore. “Sammi Slay,” one fan wrote.

You can see the photo below.

Sammi has long been a fitness fanatic. Nearly a decade ago she partnered with SXE Fitness to create a line of workout gear with her sweetheart logo. At the time, she told Shape magazine,“I like exercises that you don’t even realize you’re exercising, like playing soccer. It’s a game and it’s fun to play with friends.”

Sammi Has Been Working on Her Wedding Day Body for More Than a Year

Sammi got engaged to longtime love Christian Biscardi in March 2019, so she has been working on her pre-wedding body for a long time. In February 2020, the Sweetheart Styles owner shared a video of an exercise session as well as a look at her diet, as shared by In Touch Weekly.

Not only has Sammi shown off the results of her cardio sessions in the past, but her superfit fiance has been known to show off his buff biceps as well. Christian previously shared an Instagram photo of his muscular arms and cheekily wrote, “I should just cut the sleeves off of my tux for the wedding the way that God intended.”

It Is Unclear When Sammi is Getting Married Or If Any of Her Former ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Have Been Invited to Her Wedding

While there will be plenty of muscles at the wedding, there may not be any meatballs. Sammi and Christian’s wedding was originally set for April 2020 but was postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source told Us Weekly. Unfortunately, the wedding didn’t happen in the fall either due to the global health crisis.

Last year around the time the wedding was supposed to take place, Jersey Shore star Snooki told In Touch that she hadn’t talked to Sammi at all about her nuptials and that “time” had drifted the former friends apart. At the time, Snooki noted that the wedding was supposed to happen “soon.”

“We haven’t gotten anything,” the Snooki Shop owner revealed. “We would have loved to [go].”

In addition, DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino told the outlet that they have not spoken to Sammi and did not get a wedding invite.

More recently, Sammi congratulated JWoww on her recent engagement to Zack Clayton Carpinello.

