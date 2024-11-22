‘Jersey Shore’ Star Shares ‘Devastating’ News With Fans

“Jersey Shore” star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola let fans know she had a miscarriage, as reported by Page Six.

During the November 21 episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” Giancola noted that she and her now-fiance, Justin May, had been going through the process of IVF to start having children.

In a confessional interview, Giancola said getting pregnant via IVF was “a very long process,” involving “a lot of shots” and “a lot of hormones.” She also said she was devastated when she discovered she had lost the pregnancy.

“Just the thought of even being pregnant such a magical moment for me. To have that taken away — it’s devastating for me,” said Giancola.

In addition, Giancola shared that May has been a source of support following her miscarriage.

“He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him,” said Giancola.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Opened up About Her Decision to Let Fans Know She Was Going Through IVF

While speaking to The New York Post in October 2024, Giancola shared why she decided to discuss her IVF journey on the seventh season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” She said that she wanted to be transparent about what her life currently looks like.

“It’s real and it’s what I’m going through. And as you know, when we do this show, you do see real parts of people’s lives on the show,” said Giancola to the publication. “This is actually what we’re going through and I kind of had no choice. We’re filming and we’re going through this. I was like, ‘Listen I’m on a journey, I have to do it. I would love to still film. I’ll allow you guys to film it.'”

Giancola stated, however, that she was initially hesitant to reveal she was undergoing IVF.

“I wanted to keep it a secret because at first I was like, ‘Listen I don’t know if the outcome is what I want it to be. Or if it’s not. Or if it doesn’t work or if it works,'” said Giancola during the New York Post interview. “I was kind of like, ‘I’m unsure if I want to share this.’ Because I’ll be devastated if it doesn’t work. Or I’m going to have to tell people it didn’t work. And I felt like I don’t know if I’m strong enough to do that. So you’re to see how everything plays out. But I really kept it private for a really long time.”

Giancola also let the publication know how much May’s support means to her.

“He is amazing. We’re on this journey together. And I feel like he is just very positive and uplifting if I feel down or if I’m going through it. He is right there to pick me up and get me to a good place where I’m like focused,” said Giancola.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Explained Why She Decided to Join the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast

As fans are aware, Giancola left “Jersey Shore” in 2012. She reunited with her “Jersey Shore” co-stars after she joined the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” during its sixth season.

During an August 2024 interview on the “Out & About” podcast, Giancola said she felt she was ready to come back to the “Jersey Shore” franchise because she was in a good place in her life.

“I feel like I’ve gone through a lot in the past and there was years when I worked on myself. And now it’s been a long time,” said Giancola.