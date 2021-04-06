Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Posts Makeup-Free Selfie

Many of the Jersey Shore stars like to post pictures that have been edited to their social media accounts — but not Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. The MTV alum was celebrated by her followers after she shared a makeup-free selfie that appeared to be unadulterated.

Sammi, who hasn’t returned to Jersey Shore since it was rebooted by MTV, posed for the photo with her hair in a high ponytail. She promoted her new boutique store, Sweetheart Coast, which is slated to debut in the summer.

“Are you following @sweetheartcoast?! I can’t wait to announce what I’ve been working so hard on, very soon!” she wrote on April 5. “Follow @sweetheartcoast so you don’t miss out!”

Sammi’s fans, of which she has more than 3.2 million on Instagram, flooded the comment section with positive responses. Many of them dropped heart emojis and told the reality star-turned-entrepreneur she’s a “natural beauty.” One of the nearly 24,000 likes she received on the photo came from former roommate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Fans Fawned Over Sammi’s Toned Abs

Sammi impressed her fans last month when she shared a mirror selfie in her workout clothes that showed off her toned abs. “Let’s hope these last after breakfast.. 😂” she wrote.

Fans praised her toned body and asked for the former reality star to share her workout routine and eating regiment.

The star previously told Shape magazine that she loved to stay active. “I like exercises that you don’t even realize you’re exercising, like playing soccer. It’s a game and it’s fun to play with friends,” she said, according to Cheatsheet.com. At the time, she had patterned with SXE Fitness and released a fitness clothing line during New York Fashion Week in 2012.

Sammi is likely getting ready for her wedding to fiance Christian Biscardi, who never appeared on Jersey Shore with her. The couple was supposed to get married in 2020 but had to postpone because of the pandemic.

Jenni Farley Supports Sammi’s Business Ventures

They might not be on the show together anymore, but that doesn’t mean her former co-stars have forgotten about her. Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted a Q&A video in January on YouTube where she revealed that she still loves Sammi like a sister and is “so proud” of her old roomie.

To show her support for Sammi, she bought a “2020 Sucked Balls” Christmas tree ornament from Sweatheart Styles. But when Sammi found out that Jenni had made the purchase, she didn’t let her pay for the sparkly ornament.

“She was so cute she saw that I purchased it and refunded me, and sent a beautiful card with it and said ‘Thank you so much for supporting my business obviously I can’t take your money but I love you so much as a sister for supporting my business,’” Jenni told her followers.

On a personal note, Jenni revealed that she still has plenty of love for Sammi even though they don’t talk that often. “I adore Sammy I’m so proud of her, I’m so proud of her business, I LOVE her ornaments,” she said. “I love her, I love her store just as much. “

