Did Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Finally Get Married?

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has left fans confused once again. The former “Jersey Shore” star shared a new Instagram photo of her in a wedding dress and she tagged a bridal shop, hair and makeup, team, limo company, bakery, and even a wedding planner in her post.

In the photo, the Sweetheart Styles founder, 34, wore a lace and tulle wedding dress as she leaned against a white limo. A tiered wedding cake was also propped on the hood of the car. Sammi captioned the pic with the cheeky message “Don’t worry…this cake was in good hands.”

Confused Fans Reacted to Sammi’s Latest Photo & Questioned the Status of Her Wedding Plans

Sammi has been engaged to fiance Christian Biscardi since March 2019, per Us Weekly, and she was supposed to marry him last September. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to postpone their nuptials, but now fans wonder if Sammi got married on the sly. Sammi’s latest wedding dress post was flooded with comments from perplexed fans who wondered why she keeps posting wedding photos.

“I’m very confused… “ one fan wrote to Sammi. “There have been so many pictures of you in wedding dresses and all that… Are you actually married yet?”

“I literally just said the same thing. It makes zero sense,” another wrote.

“Right, this is looking stupid,” a third follower chimed in.

“Get married already!” another wrote.

Other followers noted that Sammi hasn’t posted a photo with Christian in “months” and questioned if she is even still with him.

“When are you really getting married? You have had like 10 photoshoots???” another asked.

“I’m not sure if they are still together,” one fan wrote, to which another replied, “That’s what I was thinking. I haven’t seen him in any posts lately.”

“She hasn’t posted him in months either lmao will she ever get married?” another fan asked.

Sammi and Christian have not confirmed a rescheduled wedding date. In March, Christian posted a throwback from their engagement day.

Sammi First Started Posting Wedding Dress Photos Last Year

This isn’t the first time Sammi said “yes” to the dress — or a wedding photoshoot. In April, the Sweetheart Coast boutique owner shared photos from a modeling shoot for Dolce and Gelato Catering. In a series of photos shared with her 3.2 million followers, the former MTV star posed in a stunning Galia Lahav gown and gushed about the fun bridal shoot she took part in.

“Can’t get over how amazing this shoot was…so much fun modeling gowns again!” she wrote, before tagging her glam squad.

Sammi captioned another pic with, “Just going to fill your feed with Photoshoot pics I loved this day so much!”

In another shot posted in late April, the bride-to-be wore a stunning wedding gown while sitting on a vine-covered swing. She has been posting photos of her wearing a series of wedding dresses since at least early 2020.

While it’s unclear if any of the dresses Sammi has modeled are actually her real wedding gown, she did say yes to her dream dress in March 2020 and also posted a YouTube video to help other brides find their own wedding gowns.

