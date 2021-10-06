Snooki Shares Adorable Photo of Her Youngest Son

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame often shares family moments with her fans. The mother-of-three recently uploaded a picture of her youngest son, Angelo, who was born on May 30, 2019, on Instagram.

The post, uploaded on October 4, showed Polizzi sitting on the couch with her 2-year-old son, who was wearing what appears to be plaid pajamas. The child had an animated expression on his face while his mother looked at him fondly.

In the post’s caption, Polizzi wrote in her son’s voice and referenced that Instagram experienced a global outrage on October 4.

“‘So ma, I keep refreshing & refreshing & BAM, Instagram is back!’ [baby emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans responded to Polizzi’s caption about Instagram in the post’s comments section.

“I thought I had no service at work lmao,” wrote one social media user.

“Me toooooo [two crying laughing emojis] kept powering my phone off, and was wondering why everything is working [two crying laughing emojis],” added another commenter.

Many social media users also took the time to compliment Polizzi and Angelo.

“Your babies are so cute. You are a great Momma!” wrote a fan.

“You guys are so adorable [three heart-eye emoji],” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Snooki Owns a Clothing Store

On top of being a reality television star and a mother to her children, Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, Polizzi owns a clothing store called The Snooki Shop, which has two locations in Madison, New Jersey, and Beacon, New York. On October 2, the mother-of-three shared a picture of herself standing next to clothing racks in front of one of the shops’ storefronts.

“YAS QUEENZ [red balloon emoji] Shop @thesnookishop this weekend [fire emoji] [leaf emoji] [Jack-O’-Lantern emoji] Madison, NJ & Beacon, NY,” read the caption.

Polizzi also has a wine brand, Messy Mawma, which can be purchased some time next month. During an October episode of her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” co-hosted by makeup artist Joey Camasta, the “Jersey Shore” star revealed that she had showed pictures of her wine’s label “to friends and family.” She then explained why she had not shared the label with her fans.

“We have a plan of when we’re going to this and that so I’ve already introduced it, it’s happening. Messy Mawma’s coming in November but I waiting to show you guys what it looks like and I’m doing a photo shoot I think next week,” explained Polizzi.

She then instructed her fans to “get ready because it’s going to be on sale early November.”

Camasta proceeded to compliment Polizzi’s wine and noted that he was recently able to taste it while doing a live stream for their podcast.

“How exciting. I can’t wait to drink it again. During our last live and there was no hangover and it tastes great and it’s classy. Like us,” stated the makeup artist.

Polizzi agreed with Camasta and asserted that she is “very classy.” She also noted that she is “very excited for [her fans] to try Messy Mawma.”

