How Snooki Really Feels About Her Children Going Back to School

As the summer season comes to an end, many parents are preparing their children for the start of the new school year. Even “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will soon be sending two of her children back to school.

During a recent episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” Polizzi shared how she feels about her eldest children, Lorenzo, 9, and Giovanna, 7, starting a new academic year.

“I know a lot of you mamas are going back to school this week, I don’t start until Monday, which is so late but I’m super excited and so Lorenzo is going into third grade, ew, and then Giovanna is in first,” said Polizzi.

The reality television star then shared that her youngest child, Angelo, who was born in August 2019, will be remaining at home with her.

“I’m not doing preschool with Angelo yet. I just can’t bring myself to it. He’s my baby,” said Polizzi.

The MTV star’s podcast co-host, Joey Camasta, suggested that Polizzi was experiencing “empty nest syndrome.” The reality television star seemed to agree with him and stated she will “probably get pregnant again.” However, when Camasta encouraged her to have a fourth child, she clarified that she is “not ready.”

“I don’t want another one yet,” said the MTV star.

Polizzi then shared that she will upload photos from her children’s first day on her social media accounts. While she stated she will be emotional about the start of the school year, she noted that she is looking forward to “actually get[ting] [her] days back.” The mother-of-three then shared her plans for when Lorenzo and Giovanna at are school.

“I have a babysitter for Angelo and I could just wake up, drop them off at school and then I could do my Walmart runs, my Target, oh my god, I’m so excited,” said Polizzi.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Previously Discussed Her Love for Target

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke about her love for Target during a July interview on Paris Hilton’s podcast, “This Is Paris.” She explained that she had a habit of going to Target and Starbucks without Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

“I literally just need my moment in the morning where I just wake up. I run to Starbucks, I get my Starbucks, you know, I go to Target or something for like 20 minutes and then I’m ready to be a mom. I’m like I need that time to just get away from a second,” shared the 33-year-old.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Spoke About Parenthood in 2012

Shortly after Lorenzo’s birth in 2012, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi discussed how motherhood had affected her during an appearance on “Anderson Live.” She revealed that she enjoyed even the messy parts of parenthood like changing diapers. She also shared that she felt less inclined to party.

“It’s amazing like having a kid changes your life. Like before I was like, ‘oh my god I want to go out, let’s go to Vegas’ … And then after having a kid it’s just oh my god there’s just so much more to life than just going out and having a good time,” said Polizzi.

