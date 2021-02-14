‘Jersey Shore’ Star Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19.

One week after appearing in a star-studded Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial, the 33-year-old former Jersey Shore star revealed she has contracted the dreaded virus.

Snooki Shared News That She Has COVID-19 & Is Isolating Alone on Valentine’s Day

Snooki broke the news to her fans on Instagram. The Snooki Shop owner shared two photos of herself spending Valentine’s Day in isolation. In the first photo, she wore a mask as she snapped a mirror selfie while holding a dozen roses. The second photo showed the roses thrown on the floor along with some chocolates.

Snooki wished her followers a Happy Valentine’s Day and then revealed that this year the heart-filled holiday feels a bit different for her.

“I have Covid,” she wrote. “I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary.”

Snooki revealed that her symptoms started out as a bad sinus cold, headache, stuffy nose, and mild cough. She then began to feel “super tired” so she got tested for the coronavirus.

“Today I just feel groggy,” she wrote. “I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN.”

Snooki added that the rest of her family tested negative for COVID-19, so she has been isolating in her bedroom. The reality star told her fans that she is feeling okay for now.

Snooki’s Diagnosis Comes 2 Weeks After She Had A Fun Sleepover With Her Best Friend, Jenni Farley

Snooki has been laying low—she didn’t even film the most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with her costars – but she did have an overnight get together with her best friend Jenni “JWoww” Farley just two weeks ago.

In photos shared on Instagram, the two besties were not wearing masks as they hung out drinking wine, playing with Nerf guns, and watching movies with their kids. It is not clear if the two MTV stars quarantined or tested negative for COVID before getting together.

Snooki’s unfortunate health news comes just as her new TV special, Beach Cabana Royale, is set to debut on HGTV.

