Snooki’s Close Friend Tests Positive for COVID-19 Too

Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her close friend Joey Camasta announced their positive COVID-19 diagnoses on Valentine’s Day. She and Joey, a celebrity makeup artist and foodie, host “It’s Happening Podcast With Snooki & Joey” together.

Both Snooki and Joey posted Instagram messages about their positive diagnoses around 12:00 p.m. on February 14. The makeup artist’s photo showed him lying in bed with a black mask covering his mouth and nose.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’d like to announce that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote to his 187,000 followers. “I feel like I smoked 200 cigarettes and was screaming all night, swallowed a lemon whole and then was hit by a truck.”

“Please respect my privacy at this time,” the 42-year-old continued. “Coroner is real. Wear your masks!”

Snooki, 33, left a positive message for her friend under his post, writing: “We are navigating this difficult time together.” Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley also commented, sharing several prayer hand emojis.

The stars didn’t reveal how they might have been exposed to the virus.

Joey Snooki Didn’t Talk About Their Illnesses on Their Podcast

Joey and Snooki didn’t talk about being sick with coughs or colds on their podcast, which debuted on February 12. Joey did say, however, that he wasn’t feeling well but blamed it on being hungover. He said he had been drinking with some friends.

“Joey’s hungover. So he might be stuttering today but it’s all good,” Snooki said.

“I do have the runs and my hands will shake,” Joey confirmed. “I think I drank like 12 bottles of wine.”

Since it was their “Sexy Valentine’s Day Special,” Snooki said she was looking forward to the weekend because of the upcoming holiday. “We are so excited about this weekend because it’s all about love and relationships and just showing love and happiness,” she said.

The former reality TV star had planned to celebrate the holiday with her husband, Jionni Lavalle. “I don’t know where to go. It’s the pandemic,” she told Joey. “Still support businesses but be safe, you know what I mean?”

Snooki’s Family Tested Negative for the Virus

The pint-sized star decided to get tested after having a “headache, stuffy nose and mild cough.” She realized she needed to get checked for COVID-19 after she slept all day. Even though her test came back positive, her husband and three children were negative.

“I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out,” she wrote. “My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary.”

Snooki said she’s been feeling “groggy” and lost her sense of taste and smell on February 13. “It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing,” she wrote. “WHAT A SIN.”

Snooki declined to return for Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after the wedding drama with co-star Angelina Pivarnick. Even though she’s not on MTV, she’s still part of the family. People like Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni and Lauren Sorrentino all wished her well in the comments section on Instagram after she announced her diagnosis.

READ NEXT: Snooki Responds to Backlash After She Tests Positive for COVID-19