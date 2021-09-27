PHOTOS: Snooki Shares Pictures in Celebration of Daughter’s Birthday

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle are parents to three children, Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2. The reality television personality recently took to Instagram to celebrate Giovanna’s seventh birthday.

Snooki Shared Numerous Pictures of Her Daughter on Instagram in Celebration of Her Birthday

The post, uploaded on September 26, featured six photos of Giovanna, who was born on September 26, 2014. In the first image, the 7-year-old did a heel stretch while looking at the camera. The following photo showed Giovanna, who does cheerleading at Central Jersey Allstars, wearing her practice uniform. In the third snap, she laughed while sitting in a car. The fourth picture showed her practicing a stunt at CJA. The first-grader balanced on her coach’s hand and focused her attention on the photographer. Giovanna, who was wearing pajamas, did another heel stretch for the fifth photo. The final snap consisted of her posing in what appears to be a hair salon.

“Happy 7th birthday to my babygirl [weary face emoji] We danced to her snow globe lullaby music last night before bed and i was hysterical. She made fun of me for crying & it was just perfect. I love you lil mawma, keep being my little boss babe! You can conquer anything! [two kiss mark emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Polizzi’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino were quick to respond to the post.

“Happy birthday @sissygiovanna from uncle Sitch,” wrote the father-of-one.

“Happy 7th Birthday Beautiful Girl!!! [three pink heart emoji] [birthday cake emoji] [party face emoji],” added Lauren.

Quite a few fans also flocked to the comments section to shower the 7-year-old with birthday wishes.

“What a cutie, Happy Birthday [birthday cake emoji] [party emoji],” wrote one Instagram user.

“She’s just adorable and your total Mini Me [heart-eye emoji] [red heart emoji] happy Birthday sweet little kiddo [present emoji] [birthday cake emoji] [party popper emoji] [red balloon emoji] [red heart emoji],” shared another commenter.

“[Party face emoji] Birthday wishes to your mini me! [Party popper emoji] Enjoy your day together!” chimed in a third social media user.

Snooki Shared the Differences Between Lorenzo & Giovanna in 2016

During a joint September 2016 BUILD Series interview, alongside her “Jersey Shore” castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Polizzi shared the differences between Lorenzo, who was 4 at the time, and his younger sister, who was almost 2.

“My son, he hits me and he says, ‘I hate you, stop talking to me.’ But my daughter’s attitude is way worse, so Lorenzo, he’s 4 and when he treats me like that I’ll look sad and I don’t even have to act it because I am sad and he’ll come over to me and he’ll put his hand on, you know, on my shoulder and be like, ‘mommy, I’m sorry.’ He goes, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend.’ So he always apologizes after,” shared Polizzi.

She noted that Giovanna had different reactions when she had behavioral issues.

“My daughter, she’s like, ‘go, hate you, get out of here’ and she doesn’t apologize ever,” explained Polizzi.

