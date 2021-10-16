‘Jersey Shore’ Star Says They Were ‘Drunk’ at a Baptism Reception

“Jersey Shore” star Deena Cortese recently held a baptism ceremony and reception for her 5-month-old son, Cameron, who she shares with her husband, Christopher Buckner. The couple also has a 2-year-old child named Christopher John, who is often referred to by his nickname CJ.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Spoke About Cameron Cortese’s Baptism on an October Episode of Her Podcast

On an October 2021 episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared that she got inebriated during Cameron’s baptism celebration. Polizzi noted that “everyone was wasted and it was a mess” while at the reception. The mother-of-three explained that Cortese is known for throwing elaborate parties for her sons. She described Cameron’s baptism reception as like “a legit wedding.” She also revealed that her other “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Vinny Guadagnino were in attendance at the ceremony.

“[Cortese] has a DJ, there’s tables everywhere, there’s a big dance floor, and her family is so much fun. They love to dance, they love to drink, so I knew it was going to be a day. And we ended up getting wasted like at 1:30, drinking wine, like you know, when you’re drunk dancing at the reception place, but you’re holding the wine and the wine is just spilling all over the floor, that’s what was happening and we’re all messes,” shared Polizzi.

She went on to say that once “the party was over,” Cortese invited Polizzi over.

“Deena was like, ‘Why don’t you come back to my house. We’re coming back to my house and we’re drinking’ and I was like, ‘Oh girl. Here we go.’ So I was drunk and I told the DJs, I said ‘Pack up, you’re coming to Dee’s for the afterparty,'” said Polizzi. “So they went to Deena’s, they set up and we were literally dancing until 10:30 at night. I was like, ‘Oh my god I have to go home.’ But it was such a good time, so God bless baby Cameron. Deena throws the best baptisms of all time. And I’m still recovering from it.”

Deena Cortese & Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast’s Relationship With the Crew

During an April 2020 Instagram live stream, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared that the cast and crew of “Jersey Shore” and its spin-off series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” are close.

“We’ve been shooting the show over a span of 10 years and we’ve had the same production company since day one. And they’re all our literal family and we love them,” said Polizzi.

Cortese shared that even though “Jersey Shore” was not on the air “for like six years,” when the cast and crew reunited “it was like [they] didn’t skip a beat.”

The mother-of-two then revealed that the cast interacts with the production team while filming the show.

“You know what’s so funny, a lot of other shows, they don’t break the wall, so they won’t go like talk to the producers or talk to the cameramen or talk to the mic guys. But with our show, we know them so when we get really drunk and we know we did something funny, we’ll look at one of them and be like, ‘That was good right?'” said Cortese with a laugh.

READ NEXT: Mike Sorrentino Defends Calling the Police on His Brother