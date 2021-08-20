Why Snooki Says Fans Will ‘Love Next Season’ of ‘Family Vacation’

As the fourth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” comes to an end, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is giving fans the scoop regarding the show’s fifth season. The reality television personality recently hinted at how “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 5 will play out on the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast, co-hosted by Joey Camasta.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Suggested That There Will Be More Drunken Antics on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

While speaking to Camasta, Polizzi referenced her behavior on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 4, episode 26. During the new episode, the mother-of-three was extremely inebriated during Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s birthday celebration and acted aggressively toward Angelina Pivarnick. The 33-year-old revealed that she has not “watch[ed] the episode,” as she was embarrassed by what transpired. She then explained that she drank as much as she did because she “hadn’t had [her] own time away from the kids” in a while.

“I was literally there for one day,” shared Polizzi. “Like that whole scene of me getting drunk during the day with Deena [Cortese] and then she’s bringing me home and then Jenni’s party that night. That was one day, b****es. It’s not like I was there for a week drinking straight. So, I was there for one day and I was like you know what this one day that I’m going to be away from my kids, I’m drinking champagne, I’m drinking wine, I’m drinking shots, like I’m going crazy.”

She admitted that she “blacked out like the first two hours that [she] got” to the Poconos. Camasta the revealed that he did not tune in to the episode, but that noted that viewers seemed to have enjoyed it. He also suggested that fans have found “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 4 to be boring, as certain cast members have refrained from drinking, either due to their sobriety, like Mike Sorrentino, or their pregnancies, like Lauren Sorrentino and Deena Cortese.

“Everyone’s saying it’s finally picking up, thank God someone’s wildin’ out and having fun. For once. I’m not saying — I mean everyone’s been pregnant and f***ing sober, you know,” said Camasta.

Polizzi then suggested that “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 5 will feature some drunken antics.

“You guys are going to love next season because it kind of brings the o.g. vibes of us, you know, like having fun,” said the reality television star.

She noted that partying in public has been difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“So it’s hard for us to actually like, you know, go out to a club and enjoy each other but this season, we already filmed a ton and me and the girls are having brunch, we’re drinking. We get drunk on Deena’s playground set,” said Polizzi.

The 33-year-old also asserted that “next season is going to be a lot of fun because [she] corrupt[s] Deeners.”

“She’s been pregnant so I’m getting her drunk,” shared Polizzi.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Lauren Sorrentino Also Discussed the Upcoming Season

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren also recently mentioned the upcoming season. In an episode of the “Here’s the Sitch with Mike and Laurens” podcast, uploaded on August 10, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars shared they will be including moments from their son, Romeo’s delivery.

“We did document the whole process and I’m very excited for you guys to see everything that went on,” said Lauren.

READ NEXT: Pauly D Gets Asked About Marrying Nikki Hall