‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Dishes on Spending Time With Rapper G-Eazy

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi became one of the most famous reality television stars after the premiere of the hit MTV series “Jersey Shore” in 2009. Over the past 12 years, the show has accumulated a dedicated fanbase. Some celebrities even have an appreciation for the reality series. For instance, according to Polizzi, she recently spent time with a rapper, who seemed to be a fan.

Snooki Discussed Spending Time With G-Eazy

During a recent episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” Polizzi revealed that she has been in Los Angeles, California with her co-host and her makeup artist Joey Camasta to film her show “Messyness.” She shared that she and Camasta visited the Soho House located in West Hollywood. She explained that she had been “waiting for Joey” while he was in the restroom and was approached by “two men.”

“The first man tapped me on my shoulder and said, ‘Are you okay?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, I’m fine, thank you.’ And then the next man did the same thing and tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Are you okay,’ but made sure we made eye contact. I was like, ‘Yes sir, I’m okay, thank you.’ No idea who these people were. But I’m like, ‘Thank you,’” recalled Polizzi.

Camasta then shared that he had informed Polizzi that one of the men was the American rapper, G-Eazy, born Gerald Earl Gillum. The makeup artist went on to say he believed the rapper was mildly flirting with the “Jersey Shore” star.

“He was trying to hit on you a little bit. He was like, ‘Hey girl.’ He probably thought you were pretty,” said Camasta.

The 42-year-old then explained that he later ran into Victor Drai, the owner of the Las Vegas establishment, Drai’s Nightclub. According to Camasta, Drai invited them to spent time with him and G-Eazy.

“So we go over to the table, it’s G-Eazy, the guy who owns Drai’s, a bunch of gorgeous models, and some other fun friends. And we all kind of sat there,” shared Camasta.

Polizzi noted that she enjoyed her time with G-Eazy.

“I have to say that G-Eazy, so freaking nice. You think someone of that caliber would be like, ‘f*** off, we don’t want you.’ He was so accommodating, so nice,” said Polizzi.

The mother-of-three then noted that the rapper invited them to go to a different club with him. They accepted his invitation and drove to the venue with him and a group of other people. Camasta also shared that G-Eazy “told Nicole that she was an icon” and that “all the hipster kids were calling Nicole an icon.”

“It made me feel nice about myself because I’m like old,” said the 33-year-old.

Snooki Spoke About Meeting Fans in July 2021

During a July 2021 interview on Paris Hilton’s podcast, “This Is Paris,” Polizzi shared that other celebrities have not always treated her with kindness. She explained that is why she tries to be gracious to her fans when she meets them.

“There is moments where I’m like with my kids and people start touching my kids because they think that they know them and that’s when I kind of get a little mama bear, but I’m never just like f*** off, no. But I did experience some people that I’ve met that I was so excited to meet and you know, they’re like, ‘You’re just Snooki, like, get away’ and I’m like aw, that’s really disappointing,” said Polizzi.

