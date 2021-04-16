Here’s Why Jersey Shore Fans Think Snooki’s Husband Is Controlling

Snooki decided to say goodbye to the Jersey Shore following a falling out with one of the roommates. Now, fans are wondering if there’s more to the story.

Her decision came after she, Deena, and J-Woww made a speech during Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding reception that wasn’t well received by the bride. The things the ladies said in their collective speech really offended Angelina. Despite the ladies insisting that they didn’t mean anything negative, Angelina was furious.

“It’s the wrong f*cking place. It’s the wrong time. You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding,” she said on an episode that aired in 2020. The ladies tried to work things out, but Angelina simply wasn’t having it. And, at that point, Snooki, whose real name is Nicole LaValle (nee Polizzi), wasn’t either.

“I’m quitting, I think. I think this is it. This is not fun. I just love my roomies, always. ‘Jersey Shore’ is literally my life. I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that is has to end like this, for me, it really sucks,” Snooki said on the show.

She decided that she wanted to spend more time at home with her family; her husband Jionni LaValle, and their three kids, Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 1. However, some fans think that there’s something else going on.

Some ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Think Snooki’s Husband Is the Real Reason She Left the Show

Snooki and Jionni have been married for almost seven years. However, fans have paid very close attention to Snooki and Jionni’s relationship, even though the two try to keep things between them completely off of social media and out of the public eye. While Jionni has previously appeared on Jersey Shore, he hasn’t made a cameo in several years.

According to Screenrant, fans picked up on something way back when Snooki returned to the revamped version of the show. Snooki previously had hooked up Vinny Guadagnino — way before she had kids — and she acted super weird around him, even getting uncomfortable when he tried to sit next to her in a car.

“While many fans found the situation to be blown out of proportion, others are putting the blame on Jionni,” Screenrant reported. The site went on to say that it was presumed that Jionni and Snooki had a chat before she started filming, and perhaps he made it very clear that he didn’t want her anywhere near Vinny.

The accusations about Snooki and Jionni’s relationship don’t end there. Screenrant also points out that Snooki “has also become more reserved in the way she dresses,” adding that the reality star also “began to tone down her antics.” While some may say that Snooki has simply grown up and is now a mother of three — and she’s acting like it — others apparently feel that Jionni may have supplied his wife with “rules” for when she’s with her roommates.

Rumors of Jionni Being Controlling Stem Back Years

Rumors that Jionni is controlling and/or manipulative stem back years. In fact, there’s a Reddit thread from 2018 in which several fans slammed Jionni for some of the things he has said and done.

The original posted on the thread highlighted a time when Jionni told Snooki that “I love Nicole, not Snooki.” Just about all 27 comments on the thread were against Jionni.

“There has to be something going on. Snooki is dramatic but she was off the chain with how worked up she was and about people ‘ruining’ her marriage,” one Redditor wrote.

“As terrified as she seems on the most recent [episode]…about him seeing the stuff with Vinny, to the point where she won’t even discuss it and is freaking out on Jenni, I get a serious verbally/emotionally abusive vibe from him. I always have,” added another.

“I always hated that loser and I maintain that Nicole is still with him because of the kids. Yeah sure, she loves him, but they’re really not good together,” a third commented.

