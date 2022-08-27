DWTS Alum Claps at ‘Nasty’ Comment Made About Her Husband

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor has shared that her husband suffers from “severe anxiety.”

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared the information on Twitter after a social media user fired off a message to her, asking where her husband is.

If you’ve been a “Jersey Shore” fan or know much about Polizzi, you probably know that her husband Jionni LaValle does not like to be in the spotlight. Aside from making extremely limited appearances on the reality show, LaValle also doesn’t frequently appear in social media photos. While many people just assumed that LaValle was shy or didn’t like being in the public eye, his absence from his wife’s posts often caused split rumors to circulate.

Now, however, Polizzi seems to be clearing up any and all misconceptions about her husband.

Here’s what you need to know:

Polizzi Said Her Husband’s Absence Is a ‘Mental Health Issue’

As a reality star, Polizzi is used to sharing her personal life with the world. Whether it’s on television or on social media, she keeps her fans in the loop when it comes to what’s going on in her life. However, LaValle usually sits that part of his wife’s life out.

“Where is ur husband?? Bcus we’re missing that WHOLE part of your life…” someone tweeted to Polizzi on August 18, 2022.

“Well Miss Darcy, he has severe anxiety and hates being infront of camera. He never liked it. He hardly lets me post pictures. It’s a mental health issue that i respect and choose not to push him to be on camera. But please, proceed to be nasty about it. It’s fine. Good day, Mam,” Polizzi responded.

The comments came after an episode of “Jersey Shore” in which Angelina Pivarnick’s dirty laundry was aired out for all to see.

“Sweet Snooki! My girl. You know you’re lying. Where Jionni at?” someone tweeted to the MTV star the next day.

“I really don’t need to prove anything to you about my husband & why he doesn’t do reality tv, but here we are today on the boat, brat. Enjoy your day sweet Bianca,” Polizzi wrote, sharing a pic of her husband and the couple’s youngest son.

Polizzi Has Previously Defended Her Marriage

It seems as though rumors about Polizzi’s marriage circulate from time to time, mainly when LaValle doesn’t appear on her social media for a while, but Polizzi hasn’t been shy about calling people out and setting the record straight.

“I feel like if I don’t post pictures of Jionni or he doesn’t post pictures with me, it’s like we have marital issues and it’s not even the case,” Polizzi told Us Weekly in January 2019.

“Jionni just wants nothing to do with the spotlight and I’m like, ‘Babe, when you marry me, sometimes we got to take pictures together.’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ I feel like, when people don’t see us together in pictures, it’s like, ‘OK, something must be wrong,'” she continued, adding, “we’re not perfect, you know? You have to put effort in and compromise and work on it. We’re not in a bad place. I love him so much.”

READ NEXT: Leah Remini Skips Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Igniting Rumors of a Major Fall Out