JWoww & Snooki Reunite, Spark Spinoff Buzz

Jersey Shore stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi reunited for a wine night, and it sparked speculation that they will reunite on TV as well.

More than a year after Snooki quite the MTV reality show that made her a household name, she posed with her pal JWoww on Instagram, and it sparked a frenzy among fans who have missed the dynamic duo and their antics.

Snooki & JWoww Posted Identical Instagram Photos As They Sipped Wine & Said They Missed Each Other

In matching social media posts, the reality stars wore sweatshirts and leggings as they posed with their arms around one another and held glasses of red wine. JWoww captioned her post, “Miss my Mawma,” but Snooki’s caption was even more teasy.

“MAWMA’S ARE BACK,” she wrote. “@jwoww #Snooki&jwoww.”

This sparked speculation that the two have a project in the works.

“It’s happening,” commented their longtime co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Fans immediately responded to ask if a new show was coming.

“Does this mean a new season of Snooki & JWoww?! I would love it!!” one fan wrote in the comments.

“The show is back??” another asked.

“Yessss! We need clarification,” a third fan wrote.

“Omg please tell me the show is coming back!” another fan begged.

Snooki & JWoww was the second Jersey Shore spinoff and one of the most popular. The series aired for four seasons from 2012 to 2015 and featured the Jersey-based besties as a modern-day Laverne & Shirley as they shared a pad in Jersey City and dealt with real-life drama. including Snokki’s unexpected first pregnancy.

“Jersey City to me is like the deleted scenes of me and Nicole’s relationship from seasons one to five [of Jersey Shore] because there’s so much that went on between me and her that caused us to get a spin-off that a lot of people weren’t able to see, because there were so many cast members they had to show,” JWoww told Vulture in 2012 as they spinoff was set to debut.

Fans have been missing the show, and with Snooki no longer a cast member on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the void has been even greater.

Mike Sorrentino Previously Hinted That Snooki Could Return to ‘Jersey Shore’

Even if the Snooki & JWoww spinoff doesn’t get resurrected, fans have long been hoping that Snooki will make a return to Jersey Shore. The chances seem slim, as The Snooki Shop owner once told People, “I’m definitely not done with TV. I’m just done with [Jersey Shore].”

But in a recent interview with Us Weekly, The Situation dished that in a Jersey Shore group chat, the cast talks to Snooki all the time about her coming back to film with the roommates.

“Sometimes she’ll say in group chat that it’s happening,” Sorrentino teased, “But actions speak louder than words. I guess we will see in the coming seasons!”

Fellow cast member Pauly D also revealed that Snooki has “super FOMO” (fear of missing out), so he thinks she will eventually come back to the show.

Snooki is already set to star in a new reality design competition, Beach Cabana Royale, which debuts February 2 on HGTV.

READ NEXT: Is This ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Single Again?