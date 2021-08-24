Snooki Reveals What Her Kids Really Think of ‘Jersey Shore’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has filmed some iconic moments on “Jersey Shore,” but her young son Lorenzo is not a fan of her early days on the MTV reality show.

The Snooki Shop owner – whose drunken beach arrest was one of many wild antics caught on camera on the original version of “Jersey Shore,” which aired from 2009 to 2012– told Us Weekly that her 8-year-old son has caught some clips of her crazy days as a party girl.

“He’s definitely on YouTube a lot because he watches WWE and all of that, and sometimes he does come across Mommy running around, going crazy from clips of [‘Jersey Shore’],” Snooki said. “He doesn’t really judge me. He’s just like, ‘Mom, you’re a mess. Mom, you’re embarrassing.’ And I’m like, ‘All right, whatever.’”

The mom of three added that her son doesn’t “hold [‘Jersey Shore’] against” her but “would never” want to be on a reality show. Snooki said Lorenzo is more like her husband, Jionni LaValle, when it comes to being on camera, but that her 6-year-old daughter, Giovanna, would be more interested in following in her footsteps.

Snooki Once Joked That Her Kids Can’t Watch ‘Jersey Shore’ Until They’re 60

In 2017, the reality star shared an Instagram video of her kids finding out about her famous “Jersey Shore” nickname.

“THE DAY HAS COME,” she captioned the clip, which showed her asking Lorenzo what a “Snooki” is.

Snooki previously told Us that she planned to tell Lorenzo and Giovanna “the truth” about her party girl past when they are teenagers.

“They’ll kind of get it [then],” she said. “ Like, ‘Listen, Mommy had some crazy years before she was a mommy. She let loose. So whatever you see on TV back then, just do the opposite of what I did.’”

But as for when she’ll let them actually watch the raunchy reality show, that could be decades. In 2018, Snooki told E! News Lorenzo and Giovanna won’t be watching her OG “Jersey Shore” episodes anytime soon.

“I say 60!” the MTV star said of the age she’ll allow her kids to watch.

Snooki Said She Has No Regrets About Her Wild Past

Snooki briefly quit the “Jersey Shore” Family Vacation” reboot because she didn’t want to leave her three kids (in addition to Lorenzo and Giovanna, she’s a mom to a toddler son, Angelo), and also because the show no longer fit her lifestyle.

“I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me,” she said in 2019, per OK magazine. “I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”

She ultimately did return to the show in a more low-key way. But as for her wild days as a 20-something reality star, Snooki told Us Weekly she wouldn’t change a thing—not even that embarrassing beach arrest.

“No, that’s iconic. I would never take that back,” she said. “I mean, there’s some things where I was like, ‘Oh, you’re so annoying. Why would you do that?’ But at the same time, everything that I did on the show kind of made me who I am today, which is, like, a kick a** mom.”

Snooki added that she is happy she “did all that stupid stuff” back then so now she can now “relax and be a classy mom.”

