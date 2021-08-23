Snooki Reveals if She Will Appear on ‘Naked and Afraid’

Since the premiere of “Jersey Shore” in 2009, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been a reality television phenomenon. While she has appeared on numerous programs, such as “Snooki & JWoww” and “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” there is one reality show that she refuses to be on.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Spoke About ‘Naked and Afraid’ on Her Podcast

In a recent episode of her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” co-hosted by Joey Camasta, Polizzi revealed that she had been contacted to appear on “Naked and Afraid,” which is a survivalist show where contestants must forgo wearing clothes.

“So ‘Naked and Afraid,’ I think it’s the UK version, they ended up hitting me up like hey do you want to do ‘Naked and Afraid,’” revealed the mother-of-three.

She then asserted that she has no interest in being a contestant on the Discovery Channel series for a number of reasons.

“I would never do that. First of all, I would never be clothed … and just like be randomly dropped off in a spider infestation forrest and I would have to live on my own for two days. I would never do that. I can’t even go camping, so the fact that I would do that naked — I mean come on nobody wants to see that like I got hanging s*** everywhere, I had three kids,” said Polizzi.

The 33-year-old went on to say that she “ended up writing back” and suggested that Camasta should be on the program.

“We ended up pitching Joey for the job but he would end up dying. Like what if they didn’t let you take your crazy pills,” said the MTV star.

Camasta stated that he is interested in being on “Naked and Afraid,” but noted that he may not “get the job because [he does] have mental illness.” Polizzi then asserted that her podcast co-host would be “a liability.”

“You’d have to sign a waver saying if you die, you die,” quipped the reality television personality.

Camasta then shared that he was informed presumably by a producer that he would “have to be quarantined for two weeks and do survival training for three days and then film for seven days in the bushes.” The makeup artist went on to say that he would be able to “fast for seven days,” but would have an issue “if it’s hot out there.” He then asserted that “if they book me [he will] do it.”

“Hopefully, they’ll team me up with a guy that is smarter than me because I don’t have survival skills and hopefully since it’s a celebrity addition, they won’t be as hard on us, like I will be able to like, you know, sneak a Gatorade, here and there,” said Camasta.

He also claimed that he would refrain from killing wildlife on the show and “just become a vegan.”

Joey Camasta Revealed He Was Afraid of a Few Wild Animals in a 2019 Video

If Camasta does become a “Naked and Afraid” contestant, he may have a few issues with wildlife. During a 2019 video, uploaded on Polizzi’s YouTube channel, the 39-year-old revealed he is “terrified of snakes” and several other creatures.

“If they don’t have arms or legs or feet I’m terrified. Like fish, I’m terrified of fish, eels, f*** off, no thank you. if there’s anything that doesn’t have arms or legs or at least feet or little something like that, f*** off,” said Camasta.

READ NEXT: Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Confirms Split From Christian Biscardi