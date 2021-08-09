PHOTOS: Inside Nicole Polizzi’s Luxury Waterfront Beach House at the Jersey Shore

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is on a semi-permanent vacation at the Jersey Shore.

For most of the year, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star’s family of five lives in a luxurious home in Florham Park, New Jersey, but her “summer house” is located in the Silverton area of Toms River, a beach town located in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle plunked down somewhere in the neighborhood of $865,000 for the beach house in May 2020, according to The Sun.

Here’s what else you need to know about Snooki’s second home:

Polizzi’s Beach House Features a Large Indoor/Outdoor Living Space

According to PopCrush, Polizzi’s beach house is a five-bedroom, three-and-half bathroom colonial that sits in front of a lagoon that goes right into Barnegat Bay. The back yard boasts a private boat dock off the patio, a heated saltwater swimming pool, and a massive tiki hut for parties.

Other amenities include a large kitchen with a granite-topped island, a jetted tub, large walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows in the family room, and a master bedroom with a balcony. Over the past year, the Snooki Shop owner has shared photos and videos of her family spending time at their shore house.

Toms River is only a few miles from Polizzi’s old stomping grounds in Seaside Heights, so it’s not a huge surprise that Polizzi sometimes heads back to the shore town she helped make famous. She recently told Heavy that when she’s at the shore she’s “at home with the kids and we’re just hanging out in the backyard,” but that she does return to Seaside Heights when she wants to have a girl’s day with friends.

“I definitely hit up Beachcomber,” she said. “I still like to go to our old spots that we used to go to. I mean, it’s definitely not the same, But I still like to visit my local stomping grounds. “

Polizzi Defended Herself After Some Locals Got Upset When She First Moved to the Beach Town

Fans of MTV’s original “Jersey Shore” reality show saw some of Polizzi’s wild antics back in the day — she was famously arrested for disorderly conduct after a drunken day on the beach in Seaside Heights in 2010 — but she now that she’s married with kids, her lifestyle doesn’t include heavy partying.

But due to her wild reputation, Polizzi faced some backlash when she first closed on her Toms River house in 2020. After some locals took to social media to complain about her moving in, Polizzi fired back during an episode of her “It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey” podcast.

“Toms River residents are talking horribly about me,” Polizzi said in August 2020, per APP. “They were, yup, there goes the property value. …I’m with my children, calm the f*** down. I’m not going to bother anybody. We’re not throwing house parties like we’re ‘Jersey Shore’ 2009. Like, I have three kids, let me enjoy Toms River. I’m allowed.”

It wasn’t the first time Polizzi got flack from local shore residents. In 2012, two New Jersey towns – Point Pleasant and Toms River– turned down MTV‘s request to film Polizzi’s ‘Jersy Shore” spinoff, “Snooki & JWoww,” in their neighborhoods, per NJ.com.

