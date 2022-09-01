Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Son Lorenzo Turned 10

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle celebrated their son Lorenzo’s tenth birthday on Saturday. The couple also has children Giovanna Marie, 7; and Angelo James, 3, together.

Lorenzo looked so grown-up in Polizzi’s photo tribute post for his special day.

Polizzi shared a picture from the pool party birthday celebration on Instagram with the caption “My Lorenzo is 10! Happy birthday to my baby who made me a mommy! I love you more than you’ll ever know!” In the family group photo, Lorenzo is holding an oversized gift bag.

LaValle also posted a photo to Instagram celebrating Lorenzo’s tenth birthday. The photo was of Lorenzo holding a fishing rod with a fish at the end and LaValle caption it “Happy birthday to my best buddy !!!! Fish on!!!!!!”

Returning to “Vacation”

Polizzi returned to “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” this season after she quit the show following a drama-filled episode third season with castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

“I definitely needed a break from all the drama. I just hate drama. I love happy, positive, fun times and it just wasn’t that for a while. I needed to take a step back to figure out what was happening. But I’m excited to be back” Polizzi told Hollywood Life.

The third season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” was combative among the female cast members. There was a feud between the team of Polizzi and “Jersey Shore” co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pivarnick. Polizzi announced her decision to quit after the first half of the season aired at the end of 2019.

During the season, tempers flared among the women during Pivarnick’s wedding after an insulting “joking” wedding speech given by bridesmaids Polizzi, Farley and “Jersey Shore” co-star Deena Cortese. Pivarnick laughed along at first, but got increasingly mad after seeing the crowd’s reaction. Eventually Pivarnick stormed out of her own wedding.

Farley and Cortese mended things with Pivarnick during the fourth season. Polizzi appeared in one episode to join the cast for one night on their group vacation and make peace with Pivarnick.

“Jersey Shore” Romance

LaValle was filmed for “Jersey Shore” during season three of the series, but didn’t interact with Polizzi during his first appearance.

Polizzi’s co-star Vinny Guadagnino brought LaValle’s sister to the infamous “Jersey Shore” house to hang out with his roommates, so after a night out LaValle and his uncle stopped by the house to pick her up.

Later in the year, Polizzi and LaValle met at the legendary Seaside Heights nightclub, Karma. Viewers thought it was going to be a one-night stand because Polizzi was drunk; calling him “Bernard;” and tried to call another guy after LaValle left; but by the start of season four, LaValle was introduced as her boyfriend. After twelve years and three kids (including one ten-year-old!), the couple is still going strong.

Since his original appearances, LaValle rarely appears on the show. Last week when a “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ episode aired with a lot of Pivarnick’s dirty laundry, fans took to Twitter to ask Polizzi why her marriage isn’t featured on the show.

Polizzi fired back. “Well Miss Darcy, he has severe anxiety and hates being infront of camera. He never liked it. He hardly lets me post pictures. It’s a mental health issue that i respect and choose not to push him to be on camera.”