Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi on Her People’s Choice Awards Nomination

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” snagged a People’s Choice Awards nomination in the category The Reality Show of 2021, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The MTV series is nominated alongside “Bachelor in Paradise,” “90 Day Fiancé,” “Below Deck,” “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are also nominated for the category The Reality TV Star of 2021.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Her Nomination on Her Podcast

On an October episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” co-hosted by Joey Camasta, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke about her People’s Choice Awards nomination and listed the other Reality TV Star of 2021 nominees.

“I’m up against Erica Mena from ‘Love & Hip Hop [Atlanta],’ Joe Amabile, ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ I don’t watch that. Kandi Burruss from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ of course your Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, who wins every f***ing year, so I probably won’t win. Lisa Rinna from ‘[The Real Housewives of] Beverly Hills,’ love her. And then my co-star and friend, Michael ‘The Situation,’” said the mother-of-three.

She then shared how she feels about Sorrentino also being a fellow nominee.

“I literally said if me or Mike takes it, we’re literally both winning because it’s from the same family, the same program,” said the MTV personality.

Polizzi then revealed that she was upset that she “didn’t realize” that there was a category for The Pop Podcast of 2021. She suggested that she would have liked her and Camasta’s podcast to have been nominated.

“Now we need to be aware because a lot of award shows are doing podcast awards, so we need to get our f***ing a**** in there,” said the reality television star.

On October 27, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi mentioned her nomination on Instagram.

“I’d like to thank the academy of my fellow hot mess Mawma’s for this honor [glasses clinking emoji] Love yewww [folded hands emoji] #therealitytvstar #peopleschoiceawards,” read the caption of the post.

A few social media users flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate the reality television star.

“Wow @snooki Congratulations on Your Nomination You most Definitely Deserve it [folded hands emoji] [latin cross emoji] [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji][pink heart emoji],” wrote one fan.

“You deserve it you were AWESOME this last season. Then again youre always awesome,but this season you had me dying w laughter so thank you [red heart emoji],” added another.

“So proud of you! [two clapping hands emoji],” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Spoke About Being a Reality Television Star in August 2021

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is currently filming the fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” During an August 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Polizzi discussed if her children Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2, who she shares with her husband Jionni LaValle, are aware she is a reality television star. She shared that she has informed her sons and daughter that she is “an actress.”

“I play a silly, funny girl and yeah, I’m an actress, and I win a lot of Emmys and that’s that,” said Polizzi.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Mike Sorrentino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps of Cast & Crew