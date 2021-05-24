Snooki Shares Rare Family Photo With Jionni LaValle

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took to Instagram on May 23 to share a sweet photo of her family. The picture was taken the day that her son Lorenzo made his First Communion, and featured Snooki’s husband, Jionni LaValle, and the couple’s three children standing in front of a sign that was crafted for the celebration.

Snooki usually doesn’t share photos of her husband, as he prefers to live his life out of the spotlight — and off of social media, for the most part.

“Happy Communion Day to my first born nugget, Lorenzo! I love you so much, my baby! ( This was the best pic we could get. Welp,” Snooki captioned the photo, in which none of her kids were facing the camera — or smiling.

Jionni stood holding the couple’s youngest son, Angelo. The father-of-three was wearing a pair of black slacks and a black shirt, while Angelo appeared to be wearing a white suit, complete with a vest. Snooki wore a black, floral, floor-length dress for the special occasion, and stood behind her daughter, Giovanna, who was wearing a white dress, and holding a stuffed pig. Meanwhile, Lorenzo stood next to his mom and sister, wearing a white suit. He had his hands on the collar of his shirt as he squinted in the sun.

Jionni Shared the Same Photo on His Instagram Account

Although Jionni doesn’t post on social media too often, he did share the same photo of his family to commemorate Lorenzo’s special day.

“Lorenzo making his communion !! So proud of him even with his How Ya Doinn pose!” Jionni captioned the photo, adding in the hashtags “proud dad,” “we did it,” and “ma mannn [sic].”

Several social media users commented on the photo, writing that Jionni has a “beautiful family.”

Jionni last posted on Instagram just three days earlier, adding a photo of him and Angelo’s hands. “You’ll need an army to break this bond,” he captioned the sweet pic, adding the hashtag “my little baby.”

Jionni’s last post before that was uploaded on May 9 in honor of Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day,” he captioned the collage of Snooki with each of their three kids.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Congratulated Lorenzo on His First Communion

Although the LaValle family couldn’t get the best picture, the special day in their lives didn’t go unnoticed by Snooki’s “Jersey Shore” family.

“Congratulations,” wrote Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, adding the clapping hands emoji. His wife, Lauren, also commented. “Beautiful family!! Congrats & God Bless Lorenzo!” Lauren added the praying hands emoji alongside a white heart.

Snooki also shared some photos and videos from the event on her Instagram Stories. It appears as though the celebration was kept to family and friends, as Snooki’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars didn’t appear in any of the shots.

Snooki’s BFFs Jenni JWoww Farley and Deena Nicole Buckner (nee Cortese) hadn’t commented on the photo at the time of this writing. Also missing from the comments was Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, and DJ Pauly D.

