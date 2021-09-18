Snooki Reveals She ‘Drank a Lot’ While Filming a Scene for Season 5

The fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is officially in production. During a recent episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” co-hosted by Joey Camasta, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi teased a scene from an upcoming episode.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Spoke About Filming a Scene for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

During the podcast episode, uploaded on September 17, Polizzi shared that she had been “drinking wine with” her female co-stars while filming a scene for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 5. She explained that her castmates “were trying out [her] wine,” Messy Mawma, which has not yet been made available to purchase. She then shared that she was inebriated while shooting the scene.

“I got drunk and then I woke up at like 3 o’clock in the morning. Does this ever happen to you — you drink wine, like you’re feeling good, you pass out but then you wake up at 3 and you’re already hungover, you have the anxiety, you can’t go back to sleep, so like you’re trying to watch movies but like you feel anxious and upset,” shared Polizzi.

Camasta then joked that she had a hangover because she was drinking Messy Mawma. Polizzi was quick to clarify that how she felt had nothing to do with her wine’s quality, but rather the amount of alcohol she consumed.

“No I drank a lot. Like I mixed wines,” asserted Polizzi.

She went on to say that she “had really bad anxiety and [she] couldn’t go back to sleep and [she] thought [she] was seeing ghosts” after drinking. The reality television star also shared that she had filmed “scenes with Mike” Sorrentino.

Polizzi and Camasta previously spoke about her wine brand on their podcast. During an episode, posted on September 10, the mother-of-three shared that “the launch is happening in November.”

“You guys are going to love my wine!” asserted the MTV star.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Spoke About Her Businesses in July 2021

Polizzi discussed her various businesses during a July episode of the “This is Paris” podcast, hosted by Paris Hilton and Hunter March. Hilton applauded the “Jersey Shore” star for being business-minded and having her own perfume, as well as a clothing brand called The Snooki Shop.

“I think that’s really smart because I did the same thing with ‘The Simple Life,’ I saw what a huge platform it was, this is an opportunity to build a brand and a business and I love seeing other women do that too, so congrats. I’m proud of you,” said Hilton.

Polizzi then explained why she believed her brands have been successful.

“I’m not like one of those reality stars where like anything they do, I’m like yeah, I put my name on it, let’s go, let’s make money. Like I really want my brand to be exactly like me and I want to be involved in everything and so I just feel like very picky with everything and I feel like that’s why it works. You know, you see a lot of reality stars get thrown everything like hey, let’s put your name on condoms, cigarettes, and you know, all this stuff,” said the 33-year-old.

She revealed that a company “wanted [her] to do like a condom brand,” but she turned down the offer.

“Like who would want to buy Snooki condoms? It’s so weird,” said Polizzi.

