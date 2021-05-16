Snooki Accused of Enabling Ronnie Magro After His Arrest

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and the cast were blamed for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola not returning to “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” after an old interview was unearthed.

Redditors resurfaced a 2018 chat Snooki had with The Wrap where she talked about the first season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” after it concluded. Sammi and ex-boyfriend Ronnie Magro had a volatile relationship that some viewers are looking at differently after his second arrest for domestic violence. While Sammi has remained out of trouble since leaving “Jersey Shore,” Ronnie has struggled with his romantic relationships and faced legal battles.

At first, Snooki admitted to being upset that Sammi didn’t return. “We don’t want her to come and not be comfortable and not be miserable,” Snooki told The Wrap in 2018. “[Given] the fact that she wasn’t into it, it was good that she didn’t come — it wouldn’t have benefitted anyone. I’m bummed that she wasn’t involved, but we still did it [laughs].”

The cast of “Jersey Shore” seemed to take Ronnie’s side after Sammi didn’t show up to the reboot. DJ Pauly “D” DelVecchio brought a sex doll to their home for the new season and pretended it was their old roommate.

The only roommate who spoke up for Sammi was Deena Cortese and she was ridiculed by the “Jersey Shore” crew when she tried to speak up for her. Deena argued there might have been unresolved things between her and Ronnie, plus she alluded to some unsavory behavior.

Snooki didn’t feel guilty about mocking Sammi with the sex doll. “At first, we were like, “Oh my god, this is terrible.” But at the same time, if she was there, it wouldn’t have happened,” the pint-sized reality star explained. “So it’s like, this is what happens when you don’t come.”

Snooki added that she wished Sammi had joined. “The girls would’ve had her back, we would’ve took her out,” the self-proclaimed meatball told The Wrap. “We could’ve made it work.”

The Interview Didn’t Age Well

Snooki’s quotes didn’t cause a stir when they were first published in 2018, but fans are having a different reaction to it after Ronnie’s history.

“Why Sammi won’t come back,” the original poster wrote on Reddit. “Article from 2018 highlights how completely unempathetic Nicole and the rest of the cast still were towards Sammi after wrapping up JSFV 1.”

The post triggered dozens of comments from users who agreed with the original poster and accused Ronnie of being an abuser to was protected by the “Jersey Shore” cast members. “I remember calling Ron out as an abuser and the type to hit women from way back in the beginning, especially during season 2 when Sammi started to look and act like a scared battered wife,” one person wrote. “If I could see that as a viewer, they damn sure saw it.”

Not everyone was against Snooki. “I don’t think Nicole or Deena sounded unempathetic. The doll was creepy, they wanted her to come back, but she didn’t,” a netizen argued. “SO ? If she was happy and didn’t want to come back, they got it.”

Ronnie Is Taking a Step Back From ‘Jersey Shore’

After being arrested in Los Angeles on April 22 — a violation of his parole for his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley — Ronnie issued a statement where he told fans he would not be featured in the upcoming series.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ronnie said in a statement on May 13. “My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

The felony domestic violence charges against Ronnie were dropped, but he was hit for violating probation. He’s due back in court on June 29 to face a Los Angeles judge.

Ronnie’s lawyers confirmed that he was going to seek help. “He is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time,” the MTV alum’s attorneys said, per E! News. “His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself and better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter.”

Don’t miss season four B of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” when it returns Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

