Snooki Shades Vinny Guadagnino’s Search for Love

Vinny Guadagnino has been looking for love in all the wrong places—and that includes his own dating show! The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star’s longtime castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently dished that he is not really looking for a girlfriend on his MTV reality show “Double Shot at Love.”

The series, which was recently renewed for a third season, usually features Vinny and his bestie Pauly DelVecchio looking for love. It worked for Pauly—he’s currently in a serious relationship with Nikki Hall, whom he met on the show. For “Double Shot at Love” Season 3, Pauly and Nikki are slated to help Vinny find love, but the perpetually single reality star will also get some advice from Snooki.

Snooki Said Vinny’s Search for Love is all for Show

On a recent episode of the It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, Snooki confirmed that she and pal Jenni “JWoww” Farley will make a cameo on the MTV dating show, which is filming in a “closed COVID-free” bubble in Arizona. The two spent two days filming with Vinny, and they got an up-close look at his situation.

After Snooki’s co-host Joey Camasta said of Vinny “He still can’t find love?” Snooki made the comment, “I think it’s just for the show at this point because he’s good.”

In a Reddit thread titled “Snooki confirmed what we thought… Vinny is in it for the check,” fans weighed in on her comments. Some agreed that neither Vinny or Pauly went into the first season of “Double Shot at Love” seriously looking for love.

“I think we all knew Vinny isn’t really there to fall in love, but for Snooki to be so upfront about it is surprising,” one Redditor wrote. “I kind of hope Snooki is wrong and Vinny does end up with someone, at least for a few months.”

“If they’re still filming, it may be too soon to tell if he’ll end up vibing with someone,” another added. “Unless Vinny literally told Snooki he’s not into any of them.”

“I don’t believe Snooki said that,” another fan added. “They always cover for each other she would never sabotage his show like that.”

“I’m sure Pauly was in it for the check too but unexpectedly caught feelings. Could happen with Vinny too!” another added.

Snooki Helped Vinny Look For Love in the Past

Snooki makes a surprise appearance in “Double Shot At Love”Snooki surprises Vinny and the women while they are visiting Vinny at his home in Staten Island. Subscribe to Jersey Shore: goo.gl/FtXE1P All your favorite moments with Snooki, JWoww, Deena, Vinny, DJ Pauly D, Ronnie and The Situation. Also, brand new original series such as "Cooking in the Crib with Snooki & Joey" and "Moms… 2019-06-05T14:54:27Z

While Snooki claims Vinny is all “good’ when it comes to his current love life, she has been an assistant in the process in the past. In 2019, Snooki made a cameo on “Double Shot at Love” when Vinny and Pauly’s ladies took a trip to Staten Island. That’s when Snooki grilled the girls on STDs and details on their sex lives.

It’s unclear how much grilling Snooki will do this time around, but Vinny’s past love interests knew that a potential romance with the “Jersey Shore” star would come with an instant family.

“Definitely with dating Vinny comes all of his close friends,” said one contestant, Elle, in 2019, per OK magazine. “Nicole will genuinely need to like me because they are so close. JWoww will need to like me, all of those people. So that’s a lot of pressure, because they seem like hard critics.”

