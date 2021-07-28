Tori Spelling Dishes on ‘Messyness’ Host Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be putting her hosting skills to the test on a clip show called “Messyness.” On the “Ridiculousness” spin-off series, which debuts on August 23, the reality television personality will work alongside several panelists like Tori Spelling, “Wild ‘N Out” star Teddy Ray, and Adam Rippon, who participated in the 2018 Winter Olympics as a figure skater, as reported by People magazine. The publication noted the MTV show’s “official description” summarizes “Messyness” as “showcas[ing] people living their best lives and being brave enough to celebrate their own messiness.”

Tori Spelling Mentioned Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi in June

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Tori Spelling shared her experience as a “Messyness” panelist last month while recording her “9021OMG” podcast. In the episode, which was uploaded on June 21, she told her co-host and fellow “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, Jennie Garth, that the show’s production had “wrapped” and that she had shared some photos from the set on social media. Garth then brought up Spelling’s “Messyness” co-star Polizzi and revealed she is a fan of the reality television personality. The “What I Like About You” went on to say that she “met her one time at an event” and is a “crazy ‘Jersey Shore’ fan.”

“I still watch their show to this day,” said Garth.

Spelling then spoke highly of Polizzi, before suggesting that she previously had some misconceptions about the “Jersey Shore” star.

“I mean, obviously, we all had our perceptions of what she was back then. And now she’s so smart and so funny, so humble, like a kissa** entrepreneur, like a great mom, just someone you’re like, oh okay, yeah,” explained the “Scary Movie 2” star. “Everyone has like their thing that you’re known for and sometimes that perception never goes away, so it’s nice to be able to come into it and meet somebody and be like you’re totally not what I expected and I love it.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Her Antics on ‘Jersey Shore’ in a June Interview

Polizzi’s antics on “Jersey Shore” may have caused Spelling to initially view her in a certain light. However, while speaking to Us Weekly in June 2021, the 33-year-old asserted that she stands by most of her actions while shooting the original series. For instance, during the interview, she described being placed under arrest in 2010, which can be seen in season 3, episode 3, as “iconic.”

“I would never take that back. I mean, there’s some things where I was like, ‘Oh, you’re so annoying. Why would you do that?’ But at the same time, everything that I did on the show kind of made me who I am today, which is, like, a kick a** mom,” explained the MTV star. “So I’m actually glad that I embarrassed myself and did all that stupid stuff because now I can, like, relax and be a classy mom.”

She did note, however, that she, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley should have refrained from delivering a toast during the reception following Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s 2019 marriage ceremony.

“I regret doing it at the wedding. We should have [done] it at the bachelorette party because she would have laughed and loved it. The wedding probably wasn’t such a good idea. So yes, I regret showing that speech at the wedding. It wasn’t funny like we thought it was,” said Polizzi.

