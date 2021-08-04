Vinny Guadagnino Puts L.A. Home On Market Months After Buying It

Vinny Guadagnino is on the move—again.

The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star has listed his Hollywood Hills dream home for sale less than a year after buying it. The 2,700-square-foot, three-bedroom home was previously owned by “Suicide Squad” actor Joel Kinnaman, according to Dirt.

Vinny’s property is listed by The Agency, the luxury real estate firm founded by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. The listing describes the Mediterranean-style, open concept home as “a completely remodeled oasis with its own saltwater pool and spa combo on a large backyard terrace,” boasting “breathtaking panoramic views of Century City, Beverly Hills, and the ocean from every room.” The asking price for the indoor/outdoor style space is $3.85 million.

Vinny Bought the House as a Birthday Gift For Himself Last November

Vinny has shared photos of his dream home over the past year on Instagram. Last November, he revealed that he bought the house for himself as a 33rd birthday present.

“I’ve never gotten myself a birthday gift,” he wrote. “So for my Jesus year, I’m blessed and thankful to have closed on another home. I’m officially bicoastal Vinny…To new beginnings, following dreams, and chasing goals…Your second life begins when you realize you only have one… happy bday me.”

At the time, TMZ reported that Vinny shelled out more than $3.5 million for the pad, which sits on a small lot in a “privacy culture de-sac.”

To celebrate his first birthday as a West Coast homeowner, Vinny and some pals, including his “Jersey Shore” co-star Ronnie Ortiz Magro, dined at the ritzy Japanese restaurant Yamashiro in Hollywood, per The Daily Mail. Ronnie even posted to his Instagram story to share a pic of the party-goers as he cracked a joke about Vinny’s plush new pad.

‘Bday dinner with Vinny before he has to check out of his Airbnb,” Ronnie joked of Vinny’s Hollywood Hills home.

Vinny Has Long Owned Homes on the East Coast

It is unclear if Vinny has purchased or plans to purchase another home on the West Coast now that his Hollywood Hills abode is on the market. The “Jersey Shore” star has always owned a home on Staten Island, New York, which is where he grew up.

In 2018, Bustle revealed that MTV’s “Jersey Shore Friendsgiving” special was filmed at Vinny’s Staten Island home, which was the first house in the area he didn’t live in with his mom, Paula. Still, his East Coast home is located across the street from his mom’s house on Staten Island, so she’s never far away when he’s in town.

Most of Vinny’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars still live in the New Jersey area. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww’ Farley, Deena Cortese, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino all call the Garden State their home and Angelina Pivarnick is living on Staten Island. But DJ “Pauly D” DelVecchio lives in Las Vegas, per Life & Style, and like Vinny, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also made a move to Los Angeles after making millions as a star on “Jersey Shore.”

