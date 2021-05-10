Jersey Shore Fans Drag Vinny Guadagnino

“Jersey Shore” fans were not showing love to longtime MTV star Vinny Guadagnino. Viewers took aim at Vinny in a Reddit thread where they accused him of being “jealous” of co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Mike previously struggled with sobriety and spent time in prison for tax evasion.

But he’s turned over a new leaf since his early days on “Jersey Shore.” Now he’s married to his wife Lauren Sorrentino and the MTV stars are expecting their first child together. Fans argued Vinny, who has been single for years, must be envious of his co-star.

“He is always making some nasty remark towards the situation throughout all of the seasons,” a Redditor shared in a popular thread. “I always kind of thought maybe he might be low-key jealous. Even after the situation changed into a better sober person he still bashes him.”

The author wasn’t alone. The original post garnered more than 100 comments and nearly 150 upvotes from “Jersey Shore” fans who agreed.

“Yeah, Vinny is a low-key hater,” one fan said. “Completely. I’m not convinced it’s jealousy of others just flat-out insecurity too,” another added.

One viewer argued Vinny “resents” Mike’s family life. “I think Vinny thinks he wants what Mike has, a loving marriage and a family,” they said. “I personally don’t think he really wants that or is willing to sacrifice anything to get that. But he thinks that is what he should do and resents anyone who has that life. Sorry to be confusing.”

It’s Not the First Time Viewers Have Accused Vinny of Being Jealous

Conversations about Vinny feeling inferior to his co-stars have swirled before. “Jersey Shore” icon Pauly D has long had a reputation for being single, but he gave up his bachelor life to settle down with girlfriend Nikki Hall during the coronavirus pandemic. Their relationship has continued to flourish, with Nikki garnering a guest spot on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Nikki’s involvement in the series — as well as her serious relationship with the celebrity DJ — led some fans to suspect Vinny was envious of his friend’s relationship. Before they appeared on a “Double Shot at Love” together, both Vinny and Pauly had been famous for being bachelors. The first time they did the dating show they ended the series single, but the second time around Pauly was ready to settle down with Nikki whereas Vinny remained alone.

Netizens debated about Vinny being “genuinely bitter” over losing his best friend.

Vinny’s Not Giving up on Love

There’s going to be a third season of “A Double Shot at Love,” but this time around Pauly and Nikki are going to work together to find the perfect partner for Vinny, People reported in April.

The show is slated to premiere toward the end of 2021. “You know what they say: Third time’s a charm!” MTV wrote in their announcement.

Vinny seemed to hint that he struggles in relationships during a cryptic Instagram post. “No cap, I be toxic,” he wrote on May 9.

The “Jersey Shore” star also admitted that dating on reality TV was difficult. “It wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns, I’m being honest,” Vinny told The Wrap about appearing on “ADSAL.”

“I know when you look at it on TV, it looks like I’m gonna get down on one knee at the end of the show. But there’s a huge dark period after where we’ve kind of just been going with the flow and feeling it out,” he continued. “It hasn’t been easy.”

