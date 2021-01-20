Jersey Shore Star Might Be Revealed on The Masked Dancer

Odds predict a Jersey Shore star could be revealed on The Masked Dancer. As far back as December, some viewers have guessed that Staten Island native Vinny Guadagnino was the Hammerhead.

According to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com, there’s an 80% chance that Vinny in under the Hammerhead mask. If it’s not him, there’s a nearly 17% chance it’s comedian Carrot Top and a 9% shot it’s singer Joe Jonas.

“At this point in the season, the odds indicate that Vinny Guadagnino being the Hammerhead would be the surest guess of all the characters remaining,” a US-Bookies spokesperson said in a press release sent to Heavy. “However, Oscar De La Hoya also has strong odds to be the Zebra, as does Jordin Sparks to be the Exotic Bird.”

While it might be easy for oddsmakers to predict Hammerhead’s identity, they’re a little bit more confused when it comes to Cotton Candy. The best guesses so far are Julianne Hough, Gabby Douglas and Pink.

“Hough is the 2/1 favorite, giving her a 33.3%, while Douglas and Pink are both 5/2, implying a 28.6% chance,” the spokesperson added. “Mackenzie Ziegler is the 3/1 (25%) favorite to be under the Tulip mask. Charli D’Amelio follows closely at 5/1 (16.7%), as well as Heather Morris and Millie Bobby Brown who are both 8/1 (11.1%).”

Why People Think Hammerhead Is Vinny

The Jersey Shore star hasn’t talked about being on The Masked Dancer, but the Hammerhead has left a trail of clues that led people to think he’s responsible for the shark’s moves.

“As a shark, I’ve always been killing it. I’m a workaholic. But things have never come easy to me. I made them happen. I became famous almost too quickly. That early fame, it felt great at the time, but then it started to feel like my best moments were behind me,” Hammerhead once said in his clue package, as noted by Gold Derby.

“I had departed from who I was and then shifted into who I thought everyone wanted me to be. I just realized I wasn’t happy. So now I’m visiting everything I missed out on. By swimming away from what comes easy and swimming toward everything that used to scare me,” the shark added. “I pumped the brakes on where my life was headed. Now, moving backward is how I move my life forward. Staying hungry for learning, for love and for life.”

One of the biggest clues came from The Masked Dancer’s Instagram page. It noted that Hammerhead bought a car for his mom for Christmas and that’s what Vinny did the same thing for his mother Paula this year too, as referenced by Gold Derby.

Vinny Bought a House in Hollywood Hills For His Birthday

Vinny didn’t just treat his mother Paula for the holidays. He also rewarded himself with a $3.5 million for the home over Sunset Plaza in the Hollywood Hills for his 33rd birthday. With a house on the West Coast, that would also make it easier for him to film The Masked Dancer, which is taped at Red Studios Hollywood in California.

“I’ve never gotten myself a birthday gift…So for my Jesus year, I’m blessed and thankful to have closed on another home,” he wrote on November 11. “I’m officially bicoastal Vinny…To new beginnings, following dreams, and chasing goals…Your second life begins when you realize you only have one… happy bday me.”

