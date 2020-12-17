Vinny Guadagnino Opens Up About His Mental Health Struggle

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino recently gave fans an update about his mental health struggle, saying he was able to overcome his battle with anxiety. The Keto Guido revealed he was starting to have obsessive thoughts while filming the MTV reality show, which was compounded by being without a computer, phone, or television for two months.

“Sharing something personal I just found,” he wrote on his December 5 Instagram story. “When I used to film Jersey Shore, it gave me horrible stints of anxiety to film 24/7, no TV, phone, computer, or communication without the outside world for two months, no sleep, drinking, ect.”

Vinny then posted some notes he saved while his anxiety was at its pique, which was before his book Control The Crazy was released. “No need to suffer,” he wrote in one note at the time. “If it happens, allow it. It is OK. It is your path. Everything is what it is supposed to be. God will never give you more than you can handle. Remember it is not you. Achieve money for mom. Achieve fame for book. Book helps thousands.”

Vinny Doesn’t Regret What He’s Been Through

One of the things Vinny’s battle has taught him is how to be OK with having uncomfortable feelings. He wants to help other people and make them feel like they’re not alone.

“You are not your mind,” he wrote in one of his old notes. “Your thoughts manifest into reality. You choose your destiny. Allow don’t react. You are always fine. Emotions pass by like clouds. This is a happy vacation. Say yes to life… to now. It is all you have. You are not your emotions.”

Vinny doesn’t have any regrets when it comes to struggling with his mental health. “It forced me out of my comfort zone and made me who I am today. Also forced me to get a handle on my emotions and thoughts,” he explained in his December 5 update. “I am thankful for what taught me to get comfortable with the uncomfortable.”

“I’m always down to discuss mental health and make others feel not alone,” he continued. “We need to [seize] it.”

Vinny Had Anxiety ‘Before It Was Cool’

The Jersey Shore star continued to talk about his anxiety while appearing on the Click Bait podcast, as cited by E! News.

“I had anxiety on TV, before it was cool, okay? I had anxiety on TV before it was, like, a thing,” he joked. “I used to scream out that I was having anxiety and everyone would kind of look at me funny, ‘Like what’s wrong with this kid?’ But now it’s a lot more awareness behind it and a lot of people are talking about it.”

“Basically, I have a brain that—I’m an overthinker and I’ve had it since I was a little kid,” the 33-year-old continued. “And as you guys know, being on a reality show, it’s someone with anxiety’s worst nightmare if you’re locked up, you can’t read a book, you can’t turn on a TV. Back in the day, we were totally guerilla-style. We were totally closed off from the world. For the most part, I did pretty good at it, but sometimes—at that particular time when we were filming, we had filmed for three months straight—my body and my brain just couldn’t take it anymore.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

