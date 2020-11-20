Vinny Guadagnino Drops $3.5 Million For L.A. Home

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino celebrated his 33rd birthday by buying himself a new house in Los Angeles. The MTV personality dropped $3.5 million for the home over Sunset Plaza in the Hollywood Hills, according to TMZ.

The house has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and views of West Hollywood, Century City, and even the Pacific Ocean. TMZ noted that the home, which is 2,685 square feet, is pretty private since it’s located in a cul-de-sac. Other amenities include a pool, courtyard and soaking tub in the master bedroom.

Vinny announced the new purchase on Instagram, saying it was the first time he bought himself a birthday present. The post showed Vinny looking at documents and showcased his new home, which features a marble countertop and breathtaking views of the city.

“I’ve never gotten myself a birthday gift…So for my Jesus year, I’m blessed and thankful to have closed on another home,” he wrote on November 11. “I’m officially bicoastal Vinny…To new beginnings, following dreams, and chasing goals…Your second life begins when you realize you only have one… happy bday me.”

Vinny Is Enjoying Cooking In His New Home

The self-proclaimed Keto guido loves to make his own low-carb meals and now that he has a new kitchen to throw down in, he’s been sharing photos of his home-cooked dishes to Instagram. In his first food picture from his new crib, Vinny talked about how important it was for him to have a home where he could grill whenever he wanted.

“Cooked my first #ketoguido meal in the new LA crib tonight… what sold me on this house the most was the indoor-outdoor flow so that I can run from the grill to the kitchen effortlessly… and the ability to grill year-round!” he wrote on November 17. “I hope to cook many more amazing meals here and put them out for you guys!”

Another picture of eggs showed that Vinny was able to have a gorgeous outdoor view will he cooked. “My house got officially broken in today when it smelled like eggs, butter, bacon,” he captioned a picture of four eggs in a skillet.

Vinny Has Changed Since Jersey Shore Began, According To A Producer

When Vinny first appeared on Jersey Shore, he was one of the more reserved members of the cast. As time has gone on, Vinny has become more outgoing and even landed a gig as a stripper. But too much fame has reportedly gone to Vinny’s head. According to an anonymous Jersey Shore producer, Vinny came off as “rude” after becoming a celebrity.

“Vinny was articulate and a smart young man,” a producer said on Reddit, as noted by Cheatsheet. “When I would see him outside of the show, he came off as slightly rude and with his nose in the air pretty high.”

“I loved Vinny in season 1 because he was incredibly mature,” the person continued. “But, as the fame progressed as well as the seasons, he rode on his ego a lot.”

Vinny’s new attitude was off-putting. “Arrogance isn’t cute, no matter how you slice it,” the producer said.

