‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pranks Costars in Viral Video

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino tricked his costars on TikTok.

The MTV reality star jumped on the #imbusyright now trend on the video-sharing platform as he dialed up his costars on Facetime and made them think they were going crazy.

Vinny’s TikTok video received over 10 million views as he tricked his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and even former costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, into thinking it was them who Facetimed him and not the other way around.

When his costars each answered their phones, Vinny said, “Hey I’m a little busy right now can I call you right back?”

Deena and The Situation seemed the most confused, with Deena asking, “Wait? Did you call me?”

JWoww dropped an expletive, while Ronnie seemed to think that he did call Vinny.

“Yeah, of course,” he said when Vinny asked if he could call him right back.

In addition to more than 10 million views, Vinny’s video received more than 1.8 million likes, 21,000 comments, and 100,00 shares on TikTok.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Reacted to Vinny’s Video With Comments on His TikTok Page

Among the thousands of comments on the clip came reactions from the Jersey Shore cast members.

“I GOT PLAYED,” JWoww wrote in the comments.

“Don’t interrupt my drinking again,” added Snooki, who had been drinking a glass of red wine when she answered Vinny’s call.

And Deena jumped in to note that Vinny still has her name listed in his contacts as Deena MTV.

“Same number for the last 11 years,” she wrote. “I was so confused….pregnancy brain.”

Other commenters noted that Ronnie didn’t even question the confusing call.

“I love how Ronnie always seems so clueless, so he’s like yeah sure man, doesn’t even question it,” a fan wrote.

A few other commuters joked that the group’s former costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is still waiting for her call.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast is Known for Their Prank-Playing

Vinny is known for his prank-playing and he even scored an MTV spinoff with Pauly D titled Revenge Prank. But the other cast members have been known to joke around as well.

One of the most famous cast pranks came when Snooki, JWoww, and Deena roasted bride Angelina at her wedding in an ill-fated bridesmaids speech. The joke failed and the ensuing drama caused a major rift between the female castmates.

But on the most recent episode of Jersey Shore, two of the female costars used the wedding drama to get back at Vinny back for his past pranks. After Deena and Angelina finally hashed out their differences after a year-long estrangement, they went on to prank Vinny by pretending that Deena was leaving the group’s Las Vegas filming spot because she was offended that he brought up the speech again.

Vinny felt awful after Deena said she booked a flight back to New Jersey. She and Angelina then came clean and said it was a joke.

“That’s what they get for putting me through all the pranks over the last 10 years,” Deena said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.

