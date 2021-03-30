The Situation Reacts to Vinny Guadagnino’s Tattoo Post

Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino was trolled by his roommates – again! The MTV reality star posted a social media photo referencing his new wolf tattoo, and he was hit with sarcastic comments from his co-stars.

In an Instagram post shared with his 3.8 million followers, Vinny was seen pulling up his socks while sitting on a picnic table in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. The Jersey Shore fan-favorite wore a backward black baseball cap and sleeveless black tee that showed off his arm ink. Vinny’s new forearm tattoo of a wolf was visible in a second photo shared to his page.

In the caption to the post, Vinny wrote, “The lion and the tiger may be more powerful, but the wolf does not perform in the circus.”

Vinny’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Costars Responded to His Post With Hilarious Comments

It’s no surprise that Vinny’s attempt at a philosophical “wolf” quote was met with a full-on roasting from his friends.

“More like a tiny little field mouse,” his pal DJ Pauly D cracked in the comments section.

“I never knew we had to use so much tricep to tie our shoes,” chimed in Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

And Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino took center stage as he responded to Vinny’s quote with a quote of his own: “If you take advice from clowns don’t be surprised when your life turns into a circus,” he wrote.

“BOOM!” one fan responded.

Other followers also reacted to the reality stars’ “quote-off.”

“Inspirational quotes battle,” one fan wrote.

“I live for y’all’s quote offs,” another added.

The Situation Previously Poked Fun at Vinny’s Quote About His Wolf Tattoo

The wolf tattoo has been an ongoing joke. In February, Vinny shared a photo of himself as a picture of a wolf was being tattooed on his forearm by tattoo artist Keith Hernandez. He also captioned his tattoo photo with the quote, “Wolves don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.”

It wasn’t long before The Situation corrected Vinny with his own version of the famous quote.

“Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep,” the father-to-be clarified in the comments section.

Several fans agreed that The Situation was correct, with some pointing out that the “lions don’t lose sleep” version was even part of a Flatbush Zombies song lyric.

“Now he’s gotta change it,” one follower wrote of Vinny’s tattoo, along with a crying-laughing emoji.

The Jersey Shore cast members are known for roasting one another. On the most recent season of the MTV reality show, Vinny was in the hot seat as the cast made fun of his knobby knees. More recently, series star Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared a hilarious video in which she pretended to be a Jersey Shore producer in the early days of the MTV reality show. In the clip, JWoww made fun of all of her castmates. Not only did she call her bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi a “gremlin,” but she described Vinny as being a mama’s boy who was clearly still a virgin.

