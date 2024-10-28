‘Jersey Shore’ Star Shows Up to Trump Rally

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino was an attendee of former President Donald Trump‘s campaign rally, which was held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

TooFab reported that Guadagnino took to his Instagram Stories to upload several videos he filmed at the October 27 event. Guadagnino shared segments of speeches from former United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Tucker Carlson, and Dr. Phil McGraw. The “Jersey Shore” star also posted clips featuring Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the rally’s stage.

In addition, Guadagnino captioned a video that showed Trump at the rally with the message, “the anti-war/anti-inflation candidate … I don’t vote for anyone Dick Cheney votes for!” According to TooFab, former United States Vice President Dick Cheney has been supportive of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the 2024 United States presidential election.

Vinny Guadagnino Said He Would Be Working for the Government if He Hadn’t Been Cast on ‘Jersey Shore’

In an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, alongside his “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Guadagnino shared what he would have done if he had not been cast on the first season of “The Jersey Shore,” which premiered in 2009. Guadagnino referenced that he received a Political Science degree from the College of Staten Island.

“I went to school. So I would have had a little job somewhere. I would have been, like, working for the government or something,” said Guadagnino to the publication.

In addition, Guadagnino said he “had a job in community housing projects in Staten Island” when “Jersey Shore” season 1 began airing.

“I was going to run the computer lab for the older people that didn’t know how to use the internet. And it was with the New York City Parks Department. So I had a big career ahead of me in politics,” said Guadagnino during the Us Weekly interview.

Guadagnino also shared that he is currently focused on his comedy career. He suggested that his position as a reality television personality has made being a comedian more difficult.

“I get judged twice as hard. A lot of people think that it’s like you have fans already and stuff. But it’s like most people are like, ‘Alright, let’s see what you got,'” said Guadagnino.

Vinny Guadagnino & Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shared What They Have Learned From Being on ‘Jersey Shore’

While speaking to Us Weekly, Guadagnino and Sorrentino shared what they have learned from being on the “Jersey Shore” franchise. Sorrentino said he discovered that “your current situation is not your final destination.”

Meanwhile, Guadagnino referenced that “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” did not begin airing until six years after “Jersey Shore” ended in 2012.

“I think there was a big break between the first season and ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ and I didn’t think we’d come back and do this show for eight more seasons. So there was a time where things stopped. And the show stopped. And I appreciated it a lot more the second time around,” said Guadagnino to Us Weekly.

Vinny Guadagnino Spoke About Joining the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast in June 2024

While recording a June 2024 episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, Guadagnino opened up about joining the cast of the “Jersey Shore.” He said he did not expect the MTV series to become a cultural phenomenon.

“I thought it was going to be a one-hour special on, like, VH1 called ‘Wild on The Jersey Shore.’ You know how they used to have those kind of things? That’s what I thought it was. And then I had this watch party with my family and I was like, ‘Holy [expletive] I’m like a character on this show,'” said Guadagnino on the podcast.

He also clarified that he did not film the series for fame or wealth.

“I purely did this show to get like local girls at the Jersey Shore. Like I was 21 years old. I didn’t care about money,” said Guadagnino.

New episodes of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” air on Thursdays on MTV.