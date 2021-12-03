‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Wants to Be in ‘Magic Mike 3’

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Vinny Guadagnino recently shared that he’s interested in making a cameo in the third installment of the “Magic Mike” franchise.

Vinny Wants to Be in ‘Magic Mike 3’

On November 29, 2021, “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum took to Twitter to share with fans that a third installment of the popular movie is in the works.

“Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” the actor wrote in a tweet. Vinny was quick to express his interest in being involved in the film. He quote-tweeted Tatum’s tweet, writing, “lemme get in on this.”

Fans of the “Jersey Shore” star were quick to voice their excitement at a potential Vinny cameo in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” One fan responded to Vinny’s tweet, writing, “would love to see that.” Another Twitter user replied, “Hey I’m for it! You have my vote!”

Vinny’s interest in the “Magic Mike” franchise might stem from his personal experience in the business. In 2019, Vinny accepted an offer to host the Chippendales show in Vegas, according to ShowBiz Cheat Sheet. Chippendales is a touring dance troupe best known for its male striptease performances. Vinny doesn’t just host the Chippendales show; he also performs. In 2019, a leaked clip of Vinny’s steamy performance went viral, according to Page Six.

A rep for Chippendales told Page Six that Vinny’s residency was one of the most successful in the show’s history.

“He was definitely one of our best-received guest hosts we have had, bringing in tons of ‘Jersey Shore’ and ‘Double Shot at Love’ fans,” the rep told Page Six. “He basically sold out almost every performance.”

Vinny Is the Star of a Reality Dating Show

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” isn’t Vinny’s only reality TV show. He also stars in the dating show “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.” The show premiered in 2019 and is a spin-off of the original “A Double Shot at Love” series, which starred TV personality Tila Tequila and the Ikki twins.

In the show’s first season, 20 eligible women vied for the hearts of “Jersey Shore” heart-throbs Vinny and Pauly D.

Pauly D made a strong connection with season 1 contestant Nikki Hall. The two had undeniable chemistry on the show, but Pauly D ended up leaving the show single, according to Hollywood Life. However, the two reconnected in season 2 of the show and have been in a relationship since.

Vinny also found love on the show. In season 1, the reality TV star hit it off with 24-year-old Alyssa Joyner. The two left the show together but the relationship didn’t last long and the couple broke up shortly after filming, Distractify reported.

In June 2019, Vinny took to Twitter to share the break-up news.

“Unfortunately, Alysse and I weren’t allowed to see each other publicly after filming for 5 months until the finale aired to not spoil the ending. Very weird situation to be put in after the finale. I struggled to keep it alive through text. Still think she’s amazing. Wish her the best.”

Vinny might not have found love the first time around, but he’s willing to give it another chance. The third season is currently airing on MTV and focuses on Vinny finding love with the help of Pauly D and his girlfriend Nikki.